New Era Launches Super Bowl LX Champions Collection Celebrating the Seattle Seahawks

BUFFALO, N.Y., Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- New Era, the international sports and lifestyle brand and Official Sideline Cap of the National Football League (NFL), is proud to celebrate the Seattle Seahawks as the Super Bowl LX Champions. New Era has debuted a new collection that commemorates the Seattle Seahawks' victory, giving the team and their fans championship headwear to remember this win for years to come.

New Era® x NFL Super Bowl LX Champions Locker Room 9SEVENTY® Stretch-Snap. New Era® x NFL Super Bowl LX Champions Parade 19TWENTY® Adjustable.

"The Seattle Seahawks' incredible Super Bowl victory cements their place in NFL history. That's why New Era has built a special collection to make sure their title isn't just etched in the history books but can be worn and celebrated proudly by fans every day," said Tim Shanahan, Senior Director of Licensed Products at New Era. "This season, the Seahawks took on every challenge and persevered, fighting hard each week to claim their second Super Bowl title. This collection is designed to celebrate the team and their special fans who have stood by the Seahawks season after season, helping to cheer them on to a championship win."

The New Era Super Bowl LX Champions Collection is a three-part assortment featuring caps worn by the players during the on-field celebration, headwear for the championship parade, and styles designed to be worn for seasons to come.

With a cream crown and black visor, this cap boldly displays "Super Bowl LX Champions" across the front with the Seattle Seahawks logo on the top left and the NFL Shield on the bottom right. The Super Bowl LX logo is embroidered on the left side of the cap and the New Era flag on the opposite, with "Super Bowl LX" displayed above the snap enclosure flanked by four stars on each side. NEW ERA x NFL SUPER BOWL LX CHAMPIONS SIDE PATCH COLLECTION : Available in New Era's signature 59FIFTY ® , 9FIFTY ® , 39THIRTY ® , 9FORTY ® , 9SEVENTY ® , and 9TWENTY ® silhouettes, this collection is crafted in the team's colors and features the Seahawks' logo on the front of the crown. The caps are complete with the Super Bowl LX Champions patch on the left side and the New Era flag on the opposite.





Seattle Seahawks fans and collectors can own a piece of NFL history today – New Era's Super Bowl LX Champions Collection is available for purchase at neweracap.com.

ABOUT NEW ERA: Since 1920, New Era has been handcrafting the finest headwear in the world. Today, with an expansive portfolio of global licenses, the addition of apparel and accessories lines, and 1,000+ worldwide retail store network, the brand is a market leader rooted in sports and an influencer of street and lifestyle culture around the world. The company is headquartered in Buffalo, NY, and its products are sold in more than 125 countries. For more information on New Era's global offices and partnerships, visit www.neweracap.com and social channels @neweracap.

