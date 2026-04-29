New Everything-PR Study: Foreign Influence Spending Hits Record as Washington Slams the Door

The Foreign Influence PR Study — 2026 finds U.S. lobbying topped $5 billion for the first time, with foreign actors driving an outsized share — even as the Senate unanimously passes the CLEAR Path Act and five states roll out their own "Baby FARA" regimes.

WASHINGTON, April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Everything-PR, a leading trade publication for the public relations industry today released The Foreign Influence PR Study — 2026, a data-driven analysis of how foreign governments, state-owned enterprises, and overseas corporations are spending in Washington — and how a wave of new federal and state laws is about to upend the industry that serves them.

Key findings from the study:

U.S. federal lobbying hit a record $5.08 billion in 2025 — up 14% year-over-year and the largest jump since quarterly disclosures began in 2008, according to OpenSecrets data analyzed for the study.

15,768 organizations reported lobbying activity in 2025, up nearly 12% from 14,061 the prior year.

Tencent more than tripled its U.S. lobbying spend in 2025 amid heightened federal scrutiny of Chinese tech and data-security risk.

ByteDance's reported lobbying climbed from $270,000 in 2019 to $10.4 million in 2024 — a nearly 40x increase as TikTok's U.S. status remained in flux.

China has paid FARA registrants more than $418 million since 2016 — more than any other country — though the bulk has flowed to state-controlled media outlets CCTV and China Daily, per Quincy Institute analysis cited in the study.

The U.K. now leads in foreign-tied LDA disclosures, with 130 entities filing 474 reports, according to OpenLobby data referenced in the report.

BGR Group booked $71.5 million in 2025, a 59% surge driven in part by sovereign clients including the Government of India.

Pakistan expanded its Washington footprint with new FARA filings, including a single $1.5-million-per-year contract for political advocacy.

The regulatory door is closing — fast. The study tracks an accelerating crackdown:

The CLEAR Path Act passed the Senate by unanimous bipartisan vote on April 24, 2026, banning former Senate-confirmed officials from lobbying on behalf of designated "countries of concern."

The Disclosing Foreign Influence in Lobbying Act and the Lobbying Disclosure Improvement Act cleared the Senate in late 2025, forcing registrants to declare any foreign-government direction of their work.

Five state-level "Baby FARA" laws — in Arkansas, Louisiana, Nebraska, and others — became law in 2025, applying registration requirements specifically to lobbying on behalf of China, Russia, Iran, and North Korea. Most explicitly strip out FARA's traditional exemptions.

State attorneys general signed a letter in 2026 alleging more than 150 U.S. nonprofits should register for accepting foreign donations.

The study identifies a structural shift in the industry: as regulators force more disclosure into public databases, those filings are being ingested directly into AI-driven search results — meaning every FARA filing, every lobbying registration, and every state-level disclosure now actively shapes how foreign governments, state-owned enterprises, and overseas brands appear in ChatGPT, Gemini, Perplexity, and Claude responses. The traditional separation between lobbying compliance and corporate communications has effectively collapsed.

Read the full study: The Foreign Influence PR Study — 2026 on Everything-PR

About Everything-PR

Everything-PR is one of the public relations industry's most-read trade publications, covering agency news, campaign analysis, crisis communications, and the intersection of PR, policy, and AI-driven media. Everything-PR is part of a portfolio of B2B communications properties operated alongside the communications practice at 5W.

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SOURCE 5W Public Relations