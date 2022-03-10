New Excite Reading™ by Learning Ally Helps Pre-K-2 Teachers Prepare Emerging Readers for Early Literacy Success

PRINCETON, N.J., March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Learning Ally, a leading nonprofit education solutions provider dedicated to improving reading achievement for America's students, has launched a new early literacy solution designed to help Pre K-2 teachers and caregivers guide emerging readers to achieve literacy, and consequently, their full academic potential.

Excite Reading™ bridges the gap between phonics and reading comprehension, building vocabulary and background knowledge through a library of rich, engaging e-books with human narration that explore themes, including the worlds of gardens, insects, music and more. Carefully designed lessons and corresponding book guides take a holistic approach to teaching words, creating context, deepening comprehension, and supporting children in a higher level of discourse using vocabulary to express questions, answers, and ideas.

Heather Wiederstein, Vice President of Solutions Design for Learning Ally, said, "Learning to read is an iterative and complex process that should begin as early as possible. Excite Reading™ fills a void that early childhood teachers have needed not only to introduce children to the joy of reading, but to begin to build pre-reading skills and their own reservoir of knowledge to get a head start."

Excite Reading™ subscribes to Learning Ally's unique approach to solutions design, Whole Child Literacy™. Driven by the science of reading and an understanding of the cognitive variables and external influences of home and environment that may impact learning, the methodology ensures educators can effectively customize instruction to change achievement trajectories according to the needs of their students.

"The launch of Excite Reading™ is an important addition to the Learning Ally Whole Child Literacy™ portfolio,'' said Lee Peters, Learning Ally's Chief Operating Officer. "In our efforts to help educators drive transformational change in literacy instructional practice and skills development at scale, we knew we needed a solution that reaches students before reading issues emerge and bridges the gaps for educators and students in terms of foundational reading skills, setting students up for academic success, and engendering a lifelong love of reading. Excite Reading™ is that program."

About Learning Ally

Learning Ally is a leading education nonprofit dedicated to equipping educators with proven solutions that help new and struggling learners reach their potential. Our range of literacy-focused offerings for students in Pre-K to 12th grade and catalog of professional learning allows us to support more than 1.6 million students and 260,000 educators across the United States.

The Learning Ally Audiobook Solution, a six-time award-winning supplemental reading resource, ensures students in grades 3-12 receive equitable access to curriculum, literature and popular titles they want and need to read for school. It is proven to double the rate of reading growth and designed to turn struggling readers into engaged learners.

