New Executives Join Evergreen Nephrology Leadership Team

NASHVILLE, Tenn., May 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Evergreen Nephrology ("Evergreen"), the leader in value-based kidney care, announced the appointment of two new executives to its leadership team Heather Trafton as President, and Ron Margalit as Chief Information Officer (CIO).

Heather Trafton is a well-respected, industry leader, with more than two decades of experience in healthcare. She began her career caring for patients as a Physician Assistant (PA), and she spent the past decade in high-growth, value-based, and healthcare technology companies developing deep operational expertise in value-based care. In her role as President, she will lead Evergreen operations, working with both the central and field operations team to ensure nephrologists have the support they need to provide the best care possible to their patients.

"The current delivery and coordination of healthcare is complex and often feels broken for those with multiple chronic conditions," Trafton said. "Evergreen has partnered with nephrologists to offer patients living with kidney disease a differentiated experience through disease progression as part of a value-based-care model. This collaboration provides wrap-around services that are not typical in a fee-for-service model but are crucial for better outcomes and experiences for those we serve."

Evergreen also welcomes Ron Margalit as CIO. Ron brings over 25 years of experience in healthcare technology, most recently as CIO of InnovaCare. Ron's experience developing technologies that drive value-based-care efforts forward and creating IT solutions to rapidly scale early-stage companies is invaluable for Evergreen's efforts to improve care for patients with kidney disease.

"I believe all areas of medicine should be looked at and challenged – including kidney care. There needs to be a focus on making life easier for healthcare providers so they can create a better experience and outcomes for patients," said Margalit. "I truly appreciate Evergreen's conviction to this mission, and I look forward to working with our teams to continue to partner with nephrologists, giving them the resources and support they need to be successful in caring for those living with chronic kidney disease."

According to the US Renal Data System, each year the U.S. spends an estimated $200 billion dollars fighting kidney disease, often because nephrologists are not able to be involved in the patient's care early enough. Evergreen empowers nephrology groups across the country with clinical, technical, and financial support to change the outlook for their patients early in their kidney care journey.

"Strong leaders are critical to driving Evergreen's efforts forward, which is why we are excited that Heather Trafton and Ron Margalit have joined the Evergreen team," said Adam Boehler, Executive Chairman of Evergreen Nephrology. "Heather's deep operational expertise in value-based care and her experience working on the front lines through her time as CEO brings a new level of operational expertise to the Evergreen team. Evergreen's technology enabled partnership addresses barriers to care transformation ensuring that nephrologists have the tools they need to provide the best care to patients. Ron's experience developing technology for value-based organizations is a critical asset for Evergreen and our nephrology partners as they improve care for kidney care patients."

Evergreen Nephrology takes a patient-centric approach to kidney care. In collaboration with our nephrologist and payor partners, Evergreen focuses on fostering a holistic-care experience for individuals living with chronic kidney disease and end-stage kidney disease by empowering them through shared decision-making to take an active role in their own health. With over 700 provider partners across 17 states, Evergreen is making personalized, physician-led care the national standard for kidney care.

