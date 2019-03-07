HACKETTSTOWN, N.J., March 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- EXTRA® Gum, the No. 1 selling gum brand in the U.S., announced today the launch of EXTRA® Refreshers gum, the first-ever soft chew added to the brand's portfolio. Bursting with intense freshness, the new soft chew comes in three exciting flavors: Spearmint, Polar Ice and Tropical Mist.

New EXTRA® Refreshers Gum Hits Store Shelves

"For almost 40 years, EXTRA® Gum has been committed to providing long lasting flavor that gum chewers crave. Given how fast soft chew is growing1 and with EXTRA® as the No. 1 gum brand in the U.S., this new innovation is poised to become one of the most popular items in the confections aisle and a key driver for category growth. Consumers who have tried the new gum love it and we are excited for it to hit shelves nationwide this April," said Justin Hollyn-Taub, Marketing Director for EXTRA® Gum Brand, Mars Wrigley Confectionery U.S.

As a leading innovator in the gum category, EXTRA® continually looks to expand its portfolio to offer consumers new and exciting experiences. In 2018, the brand introduced EXTRA® Chewy Mints, inviting consumers to enjoy EXTRA® in a new, delicious mint form.

Hollyn-Taub added, "When we set out to develop a new line of EXTRA® Gum, we wanted to create a totally new gum experience. So, we went to work examining how to deliver a new refreshing experience for both your mouth and mind. Feedback so far has been outstanding. Those who tried it reported EXTRA® Refreshers gum gave them an intense burst of flavor that left them feeling instantly revived2."

Extra® Refreshers gum is now available at Walmart stores and will roll out to additional retailers nationwide in late April. Available pack types include a 40-Count Bottle (MSRP $3.49) and a 9.65oz 120-Count Stand Up Pouch (MSRP $7.69). To find EXTRA® Refreshers gum near you, visit https://productcentral.mars.com/extra.

The new product launch will be supported with a full-scale marketing campaign this spring, including TV, print, online, PR and in-store support. For more information, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest and YouTube, or visit www.extragum.com.

