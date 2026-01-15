New ez1099 efile Service Helps Businesses Meet Critical Deadlines!

More businesses are now required to file 1099 forms electronically, especially as filing thresholds continue to tighten. Adding an efile option to ez1099 helps users stay compliant without relying on third parties. Download at Halfpricesoft.com

REDMOND, Wash., Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Halfpricesoft.com has announced the availability of the new ez1099 2025 efile add-on service, a solution crafted to assist businesses in navigating the increasing requirements for electronic 1099 form submissions. This new offering aims to provide a direct and efficient method for companies to fulfill their tax obligations, particularly as filing thresholds continue to become more stringent. The service is developed to simplify the often-complex process of 1099 preparation, offering a reliable pathway to compliance.

With the January and new February deadlines quickly approaching for filing 1099-NEC and other applicable 1099 forms, ez1099 2025 provides clients with a streamlined solution to avoid last-minute stress and costly penalties. The new efile add-on allows users to submit forms directly to the IRS and distribute recipient copies electronically or by mail, significantly reducing paperwork and processing time.

"The new ez1099 2025 efile add-on service was created to save users valuable time during one of the busiest filing seasons of the year," said Dr. Ge, Founder of Halfpricesoft. "Our goal is to give businesses a reliable, affordable tool that simplifies 1099 preparation and helps them meet IRS deadlines with ease."

2025 Form 1099 Series - including 1099-A, 1099-B, 1099-C, 1099-CAP, 1099-DA , 1099-DIV, 1099-G, 1099-INT, 1099-K, 1099-LS, 1099-LTC, 1099-MISC, 1099-NEC, 1099-OID, 1099-PATR, 1099-Q, 1099-QA, 1099-R, 1099-S, 1099-SA, 1099-SB)

- including 1099-A, 1099-B, 1099-C, 1099-CAP, , 1099-DIV, 1099-G, 1099-INT, 1099-K, 1099-LS, 1099-LTC, 1099-MISC, 1099-NEC, 1099-OID, 1099-PATR, 1099-Q, 1099-QA, 1099-R, 1099-S, 1099-SA, 1099-SB) 2025 Form 1098 Series - including 1098, 1098-C, 1098-E, 1098-F, 1098-Q and 1098-T

- including 1098, 1098-C, 1098-E, 1098-F, 1098-Q and 1098-T 2025 Form 5498 Series - including 5498, 5498-ESA, 5498-QA and 5498SA

- including 5498, 5498-ESA, 5498-QA and 5498SA 2025 Form 1096

2025 Form 3921, 3922, W2G, 1097BTC

Cost is only $79.00 per installation for the basic print and mail version of ez1099 Software. For $139.00 per installation, the advanced version offers bulk printing feature, import feature, PDF file creation and electronic filing capability. Also offered is a network version for two installations starting at $199.00 to enable sharing data between computers or offices. Download and get started today!

About Halfpricesoft.com

Halfpricesoft.com develops affordable, user-friendly business software solutions designed for U.S. businesses of all sizes. With a strong focus on simplicity, accuracy, and security, Halfpricesoft helps thousands of companies streamline payroll, tax filing, accounting, check printing, and direct deposit payment processes. Through practical, no-subscription software and ongoing innovation, we empower businesses to operate efficiently and stay compliant with confidence.

