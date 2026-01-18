New ezW2 2025 Software Offers Flexible Filing Options for W-2 and 1099-NEC Forms

Halfpricesoft empowers businesses with print, self e-file, and full e-file service choices for the 2025 tax season. Test drive for no cost or obligation for up to 30 days at halfpricesoft.com.

REDMOND, Wash., Jan. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Halfpricesoft.com announces the release of ezW2 2025, the latest version of its popular W-2 and 1099-NEC preparation software. Designed to simplify year-end reporting, ezW2 2025 gives businesses the flexibility to choose how they file W-2 and 1099-NEC forms, based on workflow, compliance needs, and level of support desired.

Learn How to Prepare, Print and Self-E File 2025 W2 Forms for the Upcoming Tax Season with ezW2 2025 Speed Speed ezW2 gives SMBs a secure option with the efile service add-on feature for 1099-NEC and W2 forms.

With ezW2 2025, clients can print forms, self e-file directly, or use the Halfpricesoft e-file service (additional charge), which handles the electronic filing process on the client's behalf. These options allow small businesses, accountants, and payroll professionals to stay compliant while saving time during the busy tax season.

ezW2 software helps in Speeding up tax form W2, W3, 1099-NEC and 1096 preparing, printing and efiling with ezW2 software which makes it perfect for small businesses, non-profits, and accountants.

"Our goal with ezW2 2025 is to give clients complete control and flexibility when filing W-2 and 1099-NEC forms," said Dr. Ge, Founder of Halfpricesoft. "Whether customers prefer to print, self e-file, or rely on a secure e-file service, ezW2 2025 offers reliable solutions to meet client needs during the critical tax filing season."

With intuitive workflows and built-in checks, Halfpricesoft helps users avoid common filing errors and meet IRS deadlines with confidence. Whether filing for a handful of employees or managing multiple clients, the software delivers a reliable, cost-effective solution without unnecessary subscriptions or hidden fees.

ezW2 2025 Now available for print, self-file and newbuilt-in W-2 and 1099 e-file service for the 2026 tax season deadlines:

Other valuable features include:

ezW2 is approved by SSA to print on plain white paper. No red forms are needed!

Returning ezW2 clients can roll previous year data into the current year. If clients have any new employees or employees who have left, please add or remove them accordingly.

The ezW2 2025 software supports accurate data entry, form validation, and seamless transitions from prior-year ezW2 versions, helping users prepare and file forms with confidence and easy to learn more about securely filing W-2 and 1099 forms and our new efile service, visit Halfpricesoft.com.

Halfpricesoft.com is a trusted provider of affordable, easy-to-use payroll, tax, and business software solutions for small businesses, accountants, and payroll professionals. Known for its no-subscription pricing and reliable performance, Halfpricesoft offers practical tools for W-2, 1099, payroll processing, accounting, and check printing. With a focus on simplicity, accuracy, and compliance, Halfpricesoft helps businesses save time, reduce errors, and meet filing requirements with confidence. Contact us today for live customer support assistance.

SOURCE Halfpricesoft.com