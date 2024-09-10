New Family Care Center Clinic Offers Vital Mental Health Services in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Family Care Center is proud to announce its expansion to Knoxville, Tennessee, bringing much-needed outpatient mental health care services to individuals, couples, families and Veterans in the region. This new location underscores Family Care Center's commitment to making high-quality mental health care accessible to all, especially in a state where the demand for affordable and effective treatment options continues to rise.

The Family Care Center Knoxville team celebrates its new outpatient mental health clinic with a ribbon-cutting event on September 10. The clinic offers talk therapy, psychiatric services and the groundbreaking, FDA-approved transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) treatment.

According to a 2024 report from Mental Health America, the state of Tennessee has seen a sharp rise in adults experiencing frequent mental distress who are unable to see a doctor due to financial constraints. With a 7.61% increase, Tennessee ranks among the states with the largest spikes in this distressing trend, trailing only Nevada and Kentucky.

"This recent increase in challenges accessing mental health care in Tennessee highlights the pressing need for more high-quality care options in the state," said Family Care Center CEO Wayne Cavanaugh. "Expanding access to cost-effective mental health services is essential to addressing this crisis and ensuring that all Tennesseans receive the care they need."

The new Knoxville clinic focuses on compassionate, patient-centered treatment, utilizing innovative approaches to ensure the best possible outcomes for those seeking mental health support. In addition to therapy and psychiatric care, the clinic also offers transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS), an effective treatment for treatment-resistant depression, OCD and more.

"By bringing our comprehensive services closer to home, we're ensuring that individuals and families in the area receive the care they deserve, without unnecessary barriers," said Regional Director David Wood, LPC-S. "You have access to a skilled team of therapists, psychiatrists and other mental health providers who work together to deliver the right blend of personalized treatment options for depression, anxiety, trauma or other conditions. So, you're able to heal and improve your mental well-being."

To learn more about Family Care Center's comprehensive mental health services or to schedule an appointment at the new clinic, please visit https://fccwellbeing.com or call (888) 374-5066.

Family Care Center is one of the nation's leading providers of mental health services and is dedicated to positively impacting the well-being of local communities. Their top-rated, multi-specialty clinicians provide comprehensive, evidence-based care that yields lasting positive results for patients of all ages. In addition to individual, couples and family therapy, as well as psychiatric services, Family Care Center leads in Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS), an innovative treatment for depression and more. Family Care Center is one of the fastest-growing providers of mental health in the United States, providing patient care, conducting research and offering continuing medical education in its field. With over 30 locations across Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Tennessee and Texas, they continue to expand nationally in collaboration with Revelstoke Capital Partners.

SOURCE Family Care Center