NEW FARBERWARE® VIBRANCE™ COOKWARE

Premium Ceramic Nonstick with Colorful Modern Design

VALLEJO, Calif., June 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- America's iconic cookware brand Farberware® introduces Farberware Vibrance™, a new collection of premium ceramic nonstick cookware with bold color and contemporary styling. Farberware Vibrance is available now in-store at Walmart, Walmart.com, and www.FarberwareCookware.com .

New Farberware® Vibrance™ 12 Piece Cookware Set in Blue.

Crafted in durable aluminum for fast and even heating, Farberware Vibrance features a safe, ceramic nonstick interior that's made without PFAS, PFOA, lead or cadmium. The cream-colored ceramic nonstick surface quickly and effortlessly releases food for easy cleanup and perfectly complements the collection's vivid blue exterior finish.

The Farberware Vibrance collection enhances everyday cooking with cookware that's equally dependable as stylish. It's also tremendously easy to use with dual-riveted, brushed stainless steel handles and flared rims on the saucepans, sautés and Dutch oven for mess-free pouring. Farberware Vibrance is dishwasher safe and oven safe to 500°F.

New Farberware Vibrance is offered in the following set and open stock items:

12-Piece Cookware Set: 1 Qt. and 2 Qt. Covered Saucepans, 5.5 Qt. Covered Dutch Oven, 8 inch Open Frying Pan, 10 inch Open Frying Pan, Slotted Turner, Slotted Spoon, Pasta Fork, and Solid Spoon ($79.97)

8 inch Open Frying Pan ($12.97)

10 inch Open Frying Pan ($16.97)

12.25 inch Open Frying Pan ($21.97)

2.75 Qt. Covered Sauté Pan ($26.97)

3 Qt Covered Saucepan ($26.97)

* All prices are suggested retail (please contact us to verify pricing prior to publishing).

For further information on Farberware Vibrance, consumers are welcomed to visit the company's website, Farberwarecookware.com , Facebook , Instagram , Pinterest , or call its toll-free number, 1-800-809-7166.

Farberwarecookware.com offers an exciting affiliate program for media members and influencers. For more information and to partner, please visit Farberware Cookware Affiliates or email [email protected].

Established over 120 years ago, Farberware® is one of the most enduring brands in America with a rich tradition of offering quality cookware that meets the needs and values of each new generation. In 2022, Farberware was voted America's #1 most trusted cookware brand by BrandSpark, which surveyed 14,718 consumers across 126 everyday consumer product categories (story with full results published in Newsweek, May 6, 2022). Widely available at stores nationwide, Farberware® cookware and bakeware is offered by California-based Meyer Corporation, one of the largest cookware companies in America. In addition to Farberware®, brands sold by Meyer include Anolon®, Circulon®, Meyer®, Hestan®, Ruffoni®, KitchenAid®, Rachael Ray®, Ayesha®, BonJour®, and LocknLock®.

