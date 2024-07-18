New Features in Blackbaud Grantmaking Streamline Grant Applications for Both Funders and Applicants

Blackbaud is Helping Grantmakers and Applicants Save Time with a New Applicant Portal and an Updated, AI-Powered Form Builder

CHARLESTON, S.C., July 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Blackbaud (NASDAQ: BLKB), the leading provider of software for powering social impact, today announced exciting new capabilities within Blackbaud Grantmaking™, including a new applicant-centric portal and an AI-powered form builder, to make it easier than ever for nonprofits to apply for grants and for grantmakers to select nonprofits to fund. Blackbaud Grantmaking is a grants management software that manages the entire grantmaking lifecycle for funders, from accepting online applications to assessing and communicating outcomes in one easy to use system. See the new features in action here.

"Blackbaud Grantmaking helps grantmakers efficiently manage their entire grant cycle like no other company in social impact," said Heather Johnson, director of product management, Blackbaud. "With AI-backed tools, streamlined processes, and intuitive interfaces, our new applicant portal improves the way our customers can find, reach, engage and fund individuals and organizations. We are excited to amplify further impact across the globe with this all-in-one, purpose-built tool."

Applicant-Centric Portal

The new portal is applicant-centric, allowing applicants to view and edit all their applications across funders that use Blackbaud Grantmaking through the Blackbaud ID central identity management system. Users can access the applicant portal with the same set of login credentials they use for other Blackbaud products, which reduces password fatigue for applicants and administrative burdens for funders.

The submission process has been streamlined for applicants through features that enhance the communication between funders and applicants or grantees and make it easier to collaborate with other stakeholders on applications.

The portal has also undergone third party testing for accessibility standards against the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG) 2.1AA standard, making the portal more accessible to a wider range of people.

Dynamic Form Builder Powered by AI

The form builder has been updated to create visually appealing and modern looking application forms. The release of conditional logic means funders will need to create and manage fewer forms across their various grant programs, which reduces time spent on administrative upkeep for funders.

Using the power of AI, clients will be able to translate application forms to over 25 languages, including French, Spanish, Welsh and more, which will help reduce barriers to funding and increase accessibility. This update reflects Blackbaud's ongoing commitment to being "global by design."

These capabilities are now available for existing Blackbaud Grantmaking customers as part of their subscription. Learn more about Blackbaud Grantmaking here or request a demo to explore the solution here.

