NEW Firecracker Shrimp is Making Waves at Pei Wei Asian Kitchen

Pei Wei

24 Jan, 2024

Pei Wei teamed up with Celebrity Chef Jet Tila to bring new Firecracker Shrimp to their menu.

DALLAS, Jan. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Firecracker Shrimp joins Pei Wei Asian Kitchen's menu!

Pei Wei Asian Kitchen and Celebrity Chef partner Jet Tila continue to make waves in the Asian food category with a new dish that brings a coastal twist to their bestselling Firecracker Chicken! On January 24th, Pei Wei is adding bold new Firecracker Shrimp to their collection of signature Jet Tila creations.

Pei Wei's new Firecracker Shrimp pairs the iconic flavors of their beloved Firecracker sauce with a crispy new protein. Both wildly delicious and incredibly craveable, the NEW Firecracker Shrimp combines large crispy shrimp, wok-tossed in sweet and spicy Firecracker sauce and topped with scallions for an explosion of flavor that is sure to leave fans hooked!

"With a perfect balance of heat and crunch, the new Firecracker Shrimp reflects our dedication to crafting exceptional Asian-inspired cuisine that ignites the senses and leaves a lasting impression on our guests," says Alfredo Pinon, executive chef at Pei Wei Asian Kitchen.

We are also excited to announce the return of a fan-favorite seafood dish this week! The new Salmon Poke Bowl puts a Jet Tila spin on the Ahi Poke Bowl previously offered in Pei Wei locations. Guests can discover poke perfection with a fresh combination of Honey-Ginger marinated Salmon Poke, scallions, cucumbers, pickled ginger, crispy onions, and cilantro, served over mixed greens and sushi rice, and topped with our signature Yum Yum sauce.

Jet Tila's lineup of signature dishes, including the fan-favorite Firecracker Chicken, which quickly shot to the top of Pei Wei's bestsellers when it launched in mid-2021, have seen remarkable success on Pei Wei's menu. Jet's mastery of signature flavors takes center stage with the addition of the Firecracker Shrimp and Salmon Poke Bowl.

Order through the app or online to dive into the bold flavor of the new Firecracker Shrimp and Salmon Poke Bowl at participating Pei Wei locations today!

Bio:

Pei Wei Asian Kitchen is the second largest Chinese fast-casual restaurant chain in the US. Their delicious and innovative wok'd to order recipes are prepared with fresh ingredients and bold sauces. Pei Wei currently operates nearly 200 units throughout the US.

SOURCE Pei Wei

