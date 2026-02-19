Pei Wei Asian Kitchen Turns Up the Heat in Lake Nona

LAKE NONA, Fla., Feb. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pei Wei Asian Kitchen is planting roots in Lake Nona, bringing bold, wok-fired flavor to one of Orlando's fastest-growing communities. Built to match the neighborhood's vibrant energy, the new restaurant delivers fresh, made-to-order dishes, signature sauces, and fast, approachable dining designed for guests on the go.

The Lake Nona restaurant reflects Pei Wei's modern design direction, blending warm textures, contemporary lighting, and standout details that create a lively, welcoming dining space.

Pei Wei officially opens its newest Florida location in Lake Nona under sunny skies.

The opening also highlights Pei Wei's continued focus on flavor innovation, including the debut of Wagyu Spring Rolls, a premium new appetizer that layers rich Wagyu beef with classic spring roll flavors for a crispy, savory bite. Visitors can also enjoy the bold new Spicy Korean BBQ Steak with Wok-Tossed Noodles, along with the option to swap rice for wok-tossed noodles in any entree for a saucier, wok-fired upgrade.

Guests can order in-store or through the redesigned Pei Wei App, offering streamlined ordering, smoother navigation, and tiered rewards that unlock more value with every visit.

As Pei Wei continues to grow nationwide, the brand remains focused on pushing flavor forward, refreshing restaurant spaces, and leveling up digital convenience while staying rooted in freshness, quality, and value. The new Lake Nona restaurant reflects that next chapter, bringing a bold, modern Pei Wei experience to Orlando guests.

About Pei Wei:

Pei Wei Asian Kitchen is the second-largest Chinese fast-casual restaurant brand in the U.S., operating nearly 200 locations nationwide.

SOURCE Pei Wei