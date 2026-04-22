New five-star awards for Scania in Euro NCAP

SÖDERTÄLJE, Sweden, April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Scania's P-series cab P4x2 distribution has achieved the highest possible rating in the European consumer testing organisation Euro NCAP's Safer Trucks programme. This also applies for P6x2 utility, as well as Scania's L4x2 distribution and adds to the recent five-star rating for the company's L6x2 utility.

The tested vehicle is a P-cab in the distribution sector. Alongside the five stars, the P-cab also scored the highest mark in Euro NCAP's "CitySafe", for heavy vehicles with features designed to prevent accidents in urban environments.



The P-cab is Scania's most versatile cab, ideal for urban and regional operations and well-proven for construction and other demanding conditions. It's a robust choice, and as the driver sits high, the view of the traffic ahead is good. The Scania City Door also enhances visibility.



"To see that our P-cab follows suit and receives the same high rating as our L-cab refuse truck did earlier by Euro NCAP shows that safety is something we put our pride in. It is also proof that we deliver on the increasingly high expectations from cities, customers, transport buyers and road users, in line with our values," says Lars Gustafsson, Head of Trucks, Scania.



With the low cab position and the corner-eye camera in place, the P-cab gives the driver a high visibility of vulnerable road users. The recently updated crash avoidance systems achieved an overall score of 93 percent, which reinforces the high performance and reliability of Scania's active safety technology. The systems that address frontal collision mitigation, lane departure prevention, and Vulnerable Road User Brake Side (VRUBS) scenarios (protecting cyclists during side-turn manoeuvres) delivered excellent results, with VRUBS achieving a perfect 100 percent score.



"It is great to see Scania leading the way in safety by producing safer trucks for the city environment and in doing so protecting Europe's more vulnerable road users – a real achievement," says Matthew Avery, Director for Strategic Development at Euro NCAP.



Recently, Scania's L-cab refuse truck was also awarded five stars. The triumph for the L-cab continues: "That the L-cab for distribution is equally safe is another strong validation, especially considering the maximum rating in direct vision," says Gustafsson.



The L-cab is purpose-built for distribution and is especially useful in urban operations thanks to the driver ergonomics. It has exceptional direct vision – particularly when equipped with Scania's City Door, which enhances accessibility when opening doors within minimum space.



Both the P-cab and the L-cab are integrated within Scania's modular system. This means drivers instantly recognise the layout and controls, providing familiarity, efficiency and comfort.



"Our trucks deliver on our promise to not only have great comfort, but also safety that is on par with the highest standards of the Euro NCAP," says Gustafsson. "Safe trucks are vital given the importance transport has in society. The safety of road users is something we always keep in mind while we develop new transport solutions."



Learn more about Scania's approach to road safety.

CONTACT:

For further information, please contact:

Erik Bratthall

Corporate Public and Media Relations Manager, Scania

Phone: +46 76 724 45 27

E-mail: [email protected]

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https://news.cision.com/scania/i/scania-p-360-distribution-truck---three-quarter-view,c3530337 Scania P 360 distribution truck - three-quarter view https://news.cision.com/scania/i/scania-p-360-distribution-truck---three-quarter-view--full-size-image-,c3530339 Scania P 360 distribution truck - three-quarter view (full size image) https://news.cision.com/scania/i/scania-p-360-distribution-truck---front-view,c3530338 Scania P 360 distribution truck - front view https://news.cision.com/scania/i/scania-city-safe-window,c3530340 Scania City Safe window https://news.cision.com/scania/i/scania-p-360-distribution-truck---side-view,c3530341 Scania P 360 distribution truck - side view https://news.cision.com/scania/i/lars-gustafsson--head-of-trucks-at-scania,c3530342 Lars Gustafsson, Head of Trucks at Scania

SOURCE Scania