Scania strengthens European capacity for electric truck production

SÖDERTÄLJE, Sweden, June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Scania plans to invest EUR 70 million in its production site in Angers, France, strengthening the company's capacity to support the transition to electrified transport in Europe. The investment is part of Scania's commitment to driving the shift towards a sustainable transport system.

The investment includes an extension of the existing facility and the adaptation of assembly lines for electric truck production. It will strengthen Scania's industrial footprint in France and further develop the company's capability to support the transition towards more sustainable transport solutions.

Angers has been part of Scania's industrial system for more than three decades and plays an important role in serving customers in France and across Europe. The site has consistently demonstrated strong industrial performance and adaptability, making it a recognised and reliable contributor within Scania's production network. The planned investment builds on the site's existing capabilities and supports Scania's long-term strategy to develop the technologies, industrial capabilities and partnerships needed for the future of transport.

"This investment reflects our ambition to secure the long-term future of the Angers site while increasing its flexibility. We are preparing for the future, but we must remain able to adapt to changing volumes and market dynamics. The site will be capable of assembling both combustion engine and electric trucks, ensuring we can respond to evolving customer demand," says Petrus Sundvall, President of Scania Production Angers.

"The transition to electrified transport is not only about vehicles. It is about creating the conditions that enable transport operators to invest with confidence. Access to charging infrastructure, renewable electricity and predictable policy frameworks will be critical to accelerating the shift. Scania is investing to support this transition, but lasting progress will depend on how quickly the entire transport ecosystem can move forward together," says Christian Levin, President and CEO of Scania.

The transition of heavy transport is an important part of Europe's climate ambitions. Reducing emissions from road transport will require action across the entire value chain, from vehicle manufacturers and transport operators to energy providers, infrastructure developers and policymakers.

Scania continues to invest across its value chain to help enable this transition, including vehicle technology, battery systems, industrial capabilities and charging solutions. The investment in Angers is a concrete example of how Scania is building the capacity needed to support the future transport system.

"Europe has set ambitious targets for reducing emissions from transport. Achieving those ambitions will require coordinated action across the entire value chain. Transport operators need the confidence to invest, infrastructure needs to be deployed at scale, and regulatory frameworks must support long-term planning. This investment demonstrates Scania's commitment to contributing to that transition and helping create the conditions for a more sustainable transport system," says Christian Levin.

The investment in Angers represents another step in Scania's broader commitment to driving the shift towards a sustainable transport system. By strengthening its production capacity for electric trucks, Scania is helping create the conditions for a transport system that is both more sustainable and more competitive.

Explore Scania's battery-electric transport solutions.

For further information, please contact:

Erik Bratthall

Corporate Public and Media Relations Manager, Scania

Phone: +46 76 724 45 27

E-mail: [email protected]

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/scania/r/scania-strengthens-european-capacity-for-electric-truck-production,c4356000

The following files are available for download:

https://news.cision.com/scania/i/scania-strengthens-capacity-for-electric-truck-production,c3542676 Scania strengthens capacity for electric truck production https://news.cision.com/scania/i/scania-strengthens-capacity-for-electric-truck-production--full-size-image-,c3542677 Scania strengthens capacity for electric truck production (full size image)

SOURCE Scania