New Florida Décor? Ballard Designs Moves Furniture Retail Location to Trendy Stand-Alone Space in Duvall County

The iconic furniture & décor store relocates from its successful mall venue to a free-standing store in Jacksonville's premier center of shopping activity, The Markets at Town Center. Doors now open!

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Omnichannel home décor and furniture design company, Ballard Designs, is closing its Jacksonville mall location this week, moving just half mile to a new 12,000 square foot, stand-alone store in The Markets at Town Center. The upscale shopping and entertainment destination boasts a combination of popular retailers, specialty shops, and restaurants, including Coopers Hawk Winery.

Ballard Designs moves its furniture and decor retail store into new location, a stand-alone venue in trendy, central shopping area of Jacksonville. Outdoor furniture is now on display year round in new Ballard Designs store's lanai. The retail location offers all weather viewing of all-weather furniture & decor!

"Jacksonville customers and Ballard fans from out of town are going to love our new store," says Dominic Milanese, VP or Retail for Ballard Designs. "It's light, airy and has a new feature for us, an adjacent lanai to showcase our best-selling outdoor furniture year-round."

Ballard has a diverse client base in the six-county Jacksonville area, attracting out of town shoppers from Orlando, Tallahassee, Alabama, and South Georgia. The brand's eclectic collections of classic traditional and transitional furniture and décor accommodate the wide varieties in Jacksonville home styles, from river houses to beach houses to large lot homes.

In addition to outdoor furniture, Ballard's new space will feature:

fully decorated room vignettes

upholstery

fabrics

lighting

drapery

wall décor

and accessories

Guests can schedule a complimentary appointment with a Design Consultant during regular store hours to get help with everything from color and fabric selection to decorating an entire house.

Easy to Find – Easy to Park

The new Ballard Designs store is located at 4840 Big Island Drive in Jacksonville and has ample dedicated parking, making it easy stop in and browse.

To get there, take I-95 to Butler Boulevard off Gateway Parkway. Regular store hours will be 10 am – 7 pm, Monday through Saturday, and 12pm – 6pm Sunday.

About Ballard Designs

Since 1982, Ballard Designs® has offered a unique curation of home furnishings and décor from all periods and provenance. Its designers travel the world for inspiration, translating the latest trends in fashion, color and style into finely crafted products not found anywhere else. Ballard Designs is part of Qurate Retail GroupSM which includes QVC®, HSN®, Zulily®, Frontgate®, Garnet Hill® and Grandin Road®.

