New for Cold Brew and More

MONTVALE, N.J., June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cold brew coffee is prized by many for its low acidity and sweeter, smoother taste – while others prefer the classic, intense flavor and aroma of hot pressure-brewed coffee. JURA accommodates the full spectrum of coffee tastes with the Z10, a masterpiece of Swiss engineering and the world's first automatic coffee machine for both hot drinks and cold brew specialties.

A tribute to JURA technology and innovation, the Z10 not only prepares the full spectrum of hot specialties at the touch of a button – from intense espresso to trendy flat white – it also opens a new dimension in coffee enjoyment with cold brew on demand. Genuine cold brew now takes less than three minutes instead of 12-24 hours, thanks to JURA's pioneering Cold Extraction Process. Cold water is slowly pulsed through freshly ground coffee under high pressure, for a refreshing and energizing brew, with a wonderfully balanced aroma.

JURA's exclusive Product Recognizing Grinder (P.R.G.®) recognizes the chosen specialty and adjusts the fineness of the grind accordingly, instantly and precisely. This ultra-fast automatic grinder accommodates any coffee specialty, hot or cold brew. The advanced eighth-generation brewing unit with 3D brewing technology ensures ultimate aroma.

The versatile Z10 offers 32 different hot or cold specialty beverages, with and without milk foam, plus hot water for different types of tea. It can froth milk for hot chocolate or flavored steamers, using dairy or nondairy milk.

This outstanding machine comes with a double-speed 4.3-inch touch display and a Blue Crystal Rotary Switch. Equipped with artificial intelligence, it features a Specialty Selection menu and is exceptionally easy and intuitive to use. Integrated maintenance programs ensure maximum hygiene.

Adding to the machine's functionality is integrated WiFi Connect, which makes the Z10 compatible with innovative J.O.E.® (JURA Operating Experience), an exclusive free app for operating the machine from a smartphone or tablet. J.O.E. allows users personalize their favorite beverages, initiate brewing, view maintenance instructions and videos, and more.

The technological quantum leap of the Z10 is also reflected in its sculptural design. The premium quality design features a convex-concave front panel and beautifully finished details, including a clear water tank with a wave design. The water tank and coffee bean container are conveniently accessible from the front of the machine. With its attention to detail and absolute manufacturing precision, the Z10 caters to the utmost in taste.

