New Gracenote Mobile Video Analytics Solution Delivers Groundbreaking View of Streaming App Performance

EMERYVILLE, Calif., Aug. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Gracenote®, a Nielsen company (NYSE: NLSN), announced a new Mobile Video Analytics solution aimed at providing visibility into the quality and performance of the most popular mobile video streaming applications. The performance analytics solution will provide mobile operators, MVPDs, video streaming services and hardware manufacturers a means to better understand how mobile app performance impacts user behavior and attitudes as well as engagement with their platforms and those of their competitors.

Gracenote's Mobile Video Analytics provides in-depth insights into how users interact and engage with mobile video streaming services. By reporting key performance metrics by wireless/internet service provider, content type and more, Gracenote assists with everything from product development and marketing to user performance and pricing. The Mobile Video Analytics Solution focuses on three primary performance categories:

Experience: Deep insights into the performance quality of mobile video services that have the biggest effect on a subscriber's experience and satisfaction, such as video resolution, start-up times and buffering.

Deep insights into the performance quality of mobile video services that have the biggest effect on a subscriber's experience and satisfaction, such as video resolution, start-up times and buffering. Engagement: Engagement metrics to understand how, when and where viewers tune-in, average viewing time, as well as payload, stickiness, network access and speed.

Engagement metrics to understand how, when and where viewers tune-in, average viewing time, as well as payload, stickiness, network access and speed. Attitudes: Reasons mobile users choose to subscribe to or disengage from specific streaming services, including their intention to switch and feedback on pricing.

Armed with these insights, streaming video services can learn how performance impacts engagement on their platforms compared to those of their competitors, allowing them to take appropriate actions if necessary to ensure high usage rates. In the case of low engagement, Gracenote Mobile Video Analytics can leverage passive video tests and survey responses to map user behavior and identify the cause of disengagement and churn. Gracenote can help wireless providers detect areas of network congestion and determine whether they need to add capacity to improve the user experience.

"Nielsen has been at the forefront of measuring television and digital video content for decades and the new Gracenote Mobile Video Analytics solution extends our market-leadership position in the mobile streaming space," said Mike Greenawald, Senior Vice President, Connectivity for Gracenote. "In a hotly-contested marketplace for subscribers, it is critical to understand the factors that drive engagement and retention. Gracenote Mobile Video Analytics identifies the key video performance factors that enable our customers to gain a competitive edge and make more informed business decisions."

Gracenote Connectivity, formerly Nielsen Telecom, has provided gold-standard measurement of wireless performance and experience for nearly 20 years. The latest Mobile Video Analytics solution uses a combination of proprietary video quality and performance testing with real-time usage data from thousands of mobile consumers in over 125 national markets. For additional information on Gracenote Mobile Video Analytics, please visit www.gracenote.com.

About Gracenote



Gracenote, a Nielsen company (NYSE: NLSN), provides music, video and sports content and technologies to the world's hottest entertainment products and brands. Gracenote is the standard for music and video recognition and is supported by the largest source of entertainment data, featuring descriptions of more than 200 million tracks, TV listings for 85+ countries and statistics from 4,500 sport leagues and competitions. Gracenote is headquartered in Emeryville, Calif. and supports customers around the globe. For more information, visit www.gracenote.com.

Gracenote is a registered trademark of Gracenote, Inc. All other names are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective owners.

