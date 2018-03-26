New Graco® Uno2Duo™ Stroller Is Designed to Grow with Families, Easily Extends To Accommodate A Second Child

As a single stroller, the Uno2Duo offers eight ways to ride with one or two children in tandem with a standing platform for toddler use. To convert to a double stroller, the Uno2Duo stroller frame easily extends five inches. With the purchase of a second seat or infant car seat, the stroller provides 11 to 14 ways to ride with two children.

The Uno2Duo can also be purchased as a travel system, offering the ultimate versatility to fit the needs of every family. The all-inclusive system comes with the Uno2Duo stroller and the Graco SnugRide® SnugLock™ 35 Infant Car Seat. As a travel system, the Uno2Duo offers 18 ways to ride with one or two children.

"It can be hard to imagine what life will be like before a baby arrives, but we work hard at Graco to create gear that makes the parenting journey easier, no matter what stage you're in," said Erin Varano, Brand Marketing Director at Graco. "We designed the Uno2Duo stroller with a five-inch extension so that it can easily transition from a single stroller to a double and fit the needs of growing families."

Additional ease-of-use and comfort features of the Uno2Duo Stroller include:

Multi-position, reclining main seat can convert to a bassinet and face mom or the world

Easy, one-hand fold conveniently works with or without the main seat on the frame

A three or five-point harness and a UV50 extendable canopy and visor keep baby safe and protected

Parent phone and cup holders, removable child's tray and an expandable extra-large basket create added storage options

Click Connect™ compatible with any Graco Click Connect Infant Car Seats

The Graco Uno2Duo Stroller is now available at gracobaby.com and available soon at additional retailers, as a single stroller ($319.99), double stroller ($409.99) and travel system ($449.99), which includes the Graco SnugRide SnugLock 35 Infant Car Seat. A second seat ($99.99) is also available for purchase. For more information, please visit www.gracobaby.com.

ABOUT GRACO CHILDREN'S PRODUCTS

Graco, part of Newell Brands' strong portfolio of well-known brands, is an innovator of baby and children's products that provides solutions to help parents make smart choices while taking care of their little ones. For 60 years, Graco has built trusted, quality and helpful products including car seats, strollers, travel systems, swings, highchairs, playards and nursery care essentials.

ABOUT NEWELL BRANDS

Newell Brands (NYSE: NWL) is a leading global consumer goods company with a strong portfolio of well-known brands, including Paper Mate®, Sharpie®, Dymo®, EXPO®, Parker®, Elmer's®, Coleman®, Jostens®, Marmot®, Rawlings®, Oster®, Sunbeam®, FoodSaver®, Mr. Coffee®, Rubbermaid Commercial Products®, Graco®, Baby Jogger®, NUK®, Calphalon®, Rubbermaid®, Contigo®, First Alert®, Waddington and Yankee Candle®. For hundreds of millions of consumers, Newell Brands makes life better every day, where they live, learn, work and play.

This press release and additional information about Newell Brands are available on the company's website, www.newellbrands.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-graco-uno2duo-stroller-is-designed-to-grow-with-families-easily-extends-to-accommodate-a-second-child-300619384.html

SOURCE Newell Brands

Related Links

http://www.newellbrands.com

