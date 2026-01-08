New Grey Matter Episode: James Quincey, Chairman and CEO of The Coca-Cola Company Talks Stewarding Change with Declan Kelly of Consello

NEW YORK, Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In the latest episode of Grey Matter, Consello Founder, Chairman, and CEO Declan Kelly sits down with James Quincey, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of The Coca-Cola Company, to discuss what it takes to lead an iconic institution through change, and how leaders balance preservation with progress.

Under his leadership, The Coca-Cola Company expanded its portfolio, evolving into a total beverage company while modernizing its operating model. The intent was not to diminish the brand's legacy, but to protect it by ensuring the system around it remained fit for the future.

The conversation explores how an engineering mindset shaped Quincey's approach to decision-making, why simplifying the organization strengthened its focus, and how leaders act decisively without waiting for perfect information. It's a rare look at how large systems perform under changing conditions—and what it means to protect an iconic brand while still innovating.

