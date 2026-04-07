New Guide Focuses On Preparing Pastors and Congregational Leaders to Provide Spiritual "Soul Care" to Military Veterans

Author details the differences between PTSD and moral injury and explains what is required to provide help and guidance

TAMPA, Fla., April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Center for PTSD recently addressed the differences between PTSD and Moral Injury experiences being addressed by mental health workers and experiences that may challenge spiritual or religious beliefs. However, mental health providers may feel unsure about how to address spirituality ethically and practically in their case conceptualization and treatment. Dr James Taylor, a seasoned chaplain and military veteran provides an understanding of military life and trauma to help pastors and their congregations support morally wounded veterans returning home from serving their country.

“Moral Injury: Arming Pastors to Help Veterans Battle Soul Wounds Caused by Military Service” by Dr. James Taylor

In "Moral Injury," Taylor draws on 30 years of experience in the U.S. Navy and VA chaplaincy to argue that while society has learned to offer "medical care and parades," it is overlooking the critical spiritual reintegration of veterans. He identifies "moral injury" as a wound occurring when an individual violates or witnesses a violation of deep-seated moral values—as a spiritual crisis that psychological frameworks alone cannot resolve.

"While many veterans return home carrying the heavy burden of soul wounds that psychological frameworks alone cannot resolve, pastors must realize they are very competent," said Taylor. "By reclaiming their historic authority in soul care and drawing on the timeless spiritual truths found in scripture, they can guide these warriors from the depths of moral injury toward a renewed, values-based life in Christ."

Dr. James Taylor served as a Command Master Chief in the Naval Reserve and as a national associate director for VA chaplaincy. His work seeks to bridge the gap between mental health care and soul care, offering a potential path toward hope and peace for veterans trapped in cycles of guilt and shame. His book cites Biblical precedents such as moral injury through the lives of figures such as King David and the Apostle Peter, as well as practical framework for Integration of Acceptance and Commitment Therapy (ACT) as a values-based method for spiritual restoration. He also shares guidelines for establishing "Veteran/Military Friendly Congregations" to provide safe environments for veterans to process their experiences

"I served as a chaplain for many years and cared for the spiritual needs of members of the military. I have watched men and women struggle with things they have done or seen done in military service to our country," said Taylor. "The struggle is not from fear (PTSD) but from agony in their soul (moral injury). Many psychologists, psychiatrists, and social workers have written about moral injury and have described this as a spiritual wound, but there has been a limited number of pastors or chaplains who have addressed moral injury even though it is a spiritual wound."

"Moral Injury: Arming Pastors to Help Veterans Battle Soul Wounds Caused by Military Service"

By Dr. James Taylor

ISBN: 9798385055425 (softcover); 9798385055418 (hardcover); 9798385055432 (electronic)

Available at WestBow Press, Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the author

Dr. James Taylor served in the US Navy with 12 years active duty and 18 years in reserves, retiring in the rank of command master chief. In the ministry, he served as a chaplain for over three decades and for a local VA as a chaplain, chaplain educator, chief chaplain, the hospital ethics chairperson and retired as the National Associate Director for VA Chaplaincy. Currently, Dr. Taylor is the Florida Department Chaplain for Disabled American Veterans. To learn more, please visit www.drjamestaylor.com.

General Inquiries:

LAVIDGE – Phoenix

Ziggy Goldfarb

[email protected]

SOURCE WestBow Press