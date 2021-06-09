New Hampshire Latest State To Authorize Historical Horse Racing

CONCORD, N.H., June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu signed House Bill 626 into law yesterday, thereby authorizing pari-mutuel wagering on historical horse racing (HHR) in the state. The legislation will allow New Hampshire charitable gaming facilities that were licensed as of May 1, 2020 to offer HHR. Tax revenue generated from HHR wagers will be allocated to the New Hampshire education trust fund and to local New Hampshire charitable organizations.

"We are so grateful to our primary bill sponsors Representative Pat Abrami and Senator Harold French, longtime supporters like Representatives Fred Doucette and Jennie Gomarlo, and of course Governor Sununu for signing the bill into law," commented Exacta Systems Chief Business Development Officer Patrick Neely. "Passage of this legislation was truly a group effort, and we were pleased to play a role in a broad coalition of New Hampshire charitable organizations and charitable gaming operators. We have no doubt that HHR will prove to be as successful in New Hampshire as it is in other jurisdictions, and that it will generate significant new tax revenue and financial support for countless New Hampshire charities. Exacta looks forward to playing a role in that future success, and we are excited to announce our expansion plans and partnership agreements in New Hampshire in the coming weeks."

