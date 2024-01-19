New Haven Public School Fair to Help Families Start School Searches Early

Expo to share public school info, free fun with 400+ attendees during School Choice Week

NEW HAVEN, Conn., Jan. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Considering a magnet school or charter school? Making a public school transfer? All families with pre-K-12 students are invited to celebrate learning and explore schools before the next lottery cycle at the New Haven School Fair on Saturday, Jan. 27. The free, fun-filled community event is one of several large-scale fairs across the country during National School Choice Week.

Hosted by New Haven Public School District, one of Connecticut's most dynamic school districts, the event highlighting schools of choice will take place 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at Wilbur Cross High School. From exploring STEAM schools on "Science Street" to kindergarten options on "Kinder Corner," the fair offers families the opportunity to discover all the different learning tracks offered by the District. In addition to 41 magnet, choice, and traditional New Haven public schools, the fair will feature several local public charter options.

Besides grabbing a map of the room and exploring schools, families can have their fill of free fun, including popcorn and cotton candy, a photobooth, DJ, face painting, balloon twisting, and raffle prizes.

The fair is conveniently located before the choice schools application period opens on Tuesday, Jan. 30 for the 2024-2025 school year in New Haven. Event planners say their aim is to help families with four key process steps of choosing a school: explore, apply, accept, register.

"For many families, like those who have children entering Pre-K and Kindergarten, the New Haven School Fair will be their first stop of their school explorations. Choosing a school can be overwhelming and a family may not know where to start," said Danielle Gregory-Williams, Magnet Recruitment Coordinator for the New Haven Public Schools Office of School Choice and Enrollment. "So being able to see your options and hear what they have to offer all in one place is convenient."

The New Haven school fair is timed to coincide with National School Choice Week 2024, a nationwide celebration of K-12 learning choices of all types. Across the country, large-scale school fairs will take place in more than a dozen cities, and tens of thousands of local celebrations will take place in individual schools and homes.

Wilbur Cross High School is located at 181 Mitchell Drive.

Families can learn more and RSVP for the free event at newhavenschoolfair.com.

National School Choice Week (NSCW) informs, inspires, and empowers parents to discover the K-12 education options available for their children, including traditional public, charter, magnet, online, private, and homeschooling. Every January, tens of thousands of schools, organizations, and individuals plan unique events and activities to shine a positive spotlight on effective education options in their communities. The Week is a project of the nonpartisan, nonpolitical National School Choice Awareness Foundation.

SOURCE National School Choice Week