New Heavy Jet Card Expands Northern Jet's Private Advantage Card Program

ORLANDO, Fla., June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Northern Jet, a 31-year private aviation company with ARGUS Platinum and Wyvern Wingman PRO certifications, introduces its Heavy Jet Card, a new Private Advantage Card option created for clients seeking greater cabin space, longer-range capability, and a more refined way to access heavy jet travel.

Northern Jet's Bombardier Challenger 650

The Heavy Jet Card gives clients prepaid access to Northern Jet's heavy jet category, featuring the Bombardier Challenger 600 series, including the Challenger 604, 605, and 650, at a standard rate of $13,000 per occupied hour. Designed for coast-to-coast travel, select international trips, and larger passenger groups, the new card option expands Northern Jet's Private Advantage Card program with a focus on comfort, range, and flexibility.

"The Heavy Jet Card is an important expansion of our Private Advantage Card program and reflects the way our clients continue to travel," said Chris Bull, CEO of Northern Jet. "For clients planning longer trips, flying with larger groups, or looking for more cabin space, this card creates a direct path to the capability of our heavy jet fleet while maintaining the personal service, safety standards, and attention to detail they expect from Northern Jet."

Northern Jet's heavy jet category is well suited for travelers who value spacious cabin layouts, strong performance, and a comfortable experience on longer flights. With seating for up to 12 passengers, the Challenger 600 series offers the range and cabin space often preferred for coast-to-coast missions, select international travel, and trips where additional room can make time in the air feel more productive, comfortable, and relaxed.

The Heavy Jet Card also includes cabin attendant service on heavy jet flights, adding another layer of care to the onboard experience. Northern Jet's cabin attendants are highly trained professionals who support both safety and service in the cabin, assisting with passenger needs, cabin preparation, in-flight details, and the elevated hospitality expected in private aviation.

Card holders also have the ability to request additional aircraft within the Northern Jet fleet based on trip profile and availability. For flights better suited to light, midsize, or super-midsize aircraft, hours can be applied at the applicable program conversion rate, giving clients the flexibility to match each trip with the aircraft best suited for the mission.

The launch comes during a period of continued fleet growth for Northern Jet, including three recent additions to its Challenger fleet. As demand continues for larger cabin aircraft and longer-range travel solutions, the Heavy Jet Card provides another way for clients to experience private aviation with a company focused on safety, service, and making time matter.

To learn more about Northern Jet's Heavy Jet Card, visit NorthernJet.com/HeavyJetCard

Media Contact

Dan Beldowicz

VP Sales & Marketing

Northern Jet

[email protected]| (616) 336-8082

About Northern Jet

With 31 years of experience, Northern Jet is an ARGUS Platinum charter operator and Wyvern Wingman PRO certified operator providing jet and helicopter charter, jet-card memberships, fractional ownership, and turnkey aircraft management. Headquartered in Orlando, FL with bases throughout Florida and the Midwest, Northern Jet is committed to making time matter for leaders who do the same.

SOURCE Northern Jet