Northern Jet Expands Heavy Jet Fleet with Two Bombardier Challenger 604 Aircraft

ORLANDO, Fla., May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Northern Jet has expanded its heavy jet fleet with the addition of two Bombardier Challenger 604 aircraft, further strengthening the company's ability to serve clients seeking spacious, long-range private aviation solutions across North America and select international routes.

Bombardier Challenger 604 Bombardier Challenger 604

The additions bring greater access to Northern Jet's heavy jet category, supporting travelers who need more cabin space, longer-range capability, and a comfortable onboard environment for business, leisure, and group travel. The Challenger 604 remains a respected heavy jet platform, valued for its wide cabin, strong performance, and versatile seating configurations.

The two Challenger 604 aircraft offer seating configurations ranging from 9 to 12 passengers, giving Northern Jet clients added flexibility when selecting the right aircraft for their trip. Both aircraft are equipped with Starlink high-speed Wi-Fi, giving passengers the ability to work, communicate, stream, and stay connected while in flight. This connectivity supports the expectations of today's private aviation traveler, keeping business and leisure trips moving with ease. With spacious cabin layouts built for productivity, relaxation, and longer private travel, the Challenger 604 brings added depth to Northern Jet's heavy jet offering.

"Adding two Challenger 604 aircraft is an important step in the continued growth of our heavy jet fleet," said Chris Bull, CEO of Northern Jet. "These aircraft give our clients more options for longer trips, larger groups, and comfortable private travel. As demand grows for flexible access to heavy jet aircraft, we are focused on building a fleet that delivers performance, consistency, and a high level of service."

The fleet additions also support Northern Jet's expanding private aviation programs, including jet card memberships, fractional ownership, and aircraft management. For clients evaluating private aviation options, added heavy jet capacity brings more choice, greater scheduling flexibility, and access to aircraft built for longer missions without the commitment of full aircraft ownership.

With these additions, Northern Jet continues to invest in aircraft that align with the needs of today's private aviation traveler: more space, greater range, and a travel experience built around time, comfort, and control.

Media Contact

Dan Beldowicz

VP Sales & Marketing

Northern Jet

[email protected] | (616) 336-8082

About Northern Jet

With 31 years of experience, Northern Jet is an ARGUS Platinum charter operator and Wyvern Wingman PRO certified operator providing jet and helicopter charter, jet-card memberships, fractional ownership, and turnkey aircraft management. Headquartered in Orlando, FL with bases throughout Florida and the Midwest, Northern Jet is committed to making time matter for leaders who do the same.

SOURCE Northern Jet