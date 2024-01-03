New Hershey's Kisses Milk Chocolates with Snoopy & Friends Foils Inspire Sweet Connections this Valentines Day

Plus, new and returning seasonal favorites join the Hershey Valentine's Day lineup

HERSHEY, Pa., Jan. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hershey is here to help you show a little affection this Valentine's Day! For the first time ever, the Hershey's brand and Snoopy™ are teaming up to celebrate moments of togetherness and friendship with new Hershey's Kisses Milk Chocolates with Snoopy & Friends Foils and Heart Box. Whether you're treating your bestie to a fun surprise, a parent gifting to your kids or showing thanks to a colleague, these treats will inspire sweet connections with all those you cherish this Valentine's Day.

New Hershey’s Kisses Milk Chocolates with Snoopy & Friends Foils feature the beloved Peanuts characters on 18 unique foils. ©2024 Peanuts Worldwide LLC

Hershey's Kisses Milk Chocolates with Snoopy & Friends Foils feature the loveable Peanuts characters on 18 unique pink and red foils. Snoopy fans will recognize favorites like Woodstock, Charlie Brown and Lucy playfully adorned on the Kisses treats in each bag.

"Since premiering in 1950, the Peanuts comic strips have celebrated heartwarming and loving friendships through the eyes of Snoopy, Charlie Brown and the rest of the gang," said Scott Shillet, VP, Global Hardlines & Promotions at Peanuts. "Bringing this collaboration to life with Hershey for Snoopy fans of all ages, via a beloved product like Hershey's Kisses, is the perfect way to add a little sweetness to the Valentine's Day season."

That's not all. In the spirit of adding even more sweetness to this holiday moment, Hershey has a wide range of delectable options to share with all your friendly Valentines.

New Valentine's Delights:

Hershey's Kisses Milk Chocolates with Snoopy & Friends Foils (9.5 oz. bag): Brand new Hershey's Kisses Milk Chocolate with Snoopy & Friends Foils feature 18 pink and red designs of Snoopy and his pals, including beloved characters like Woodstock, Charlie Brown and Lucy. Show affection this Valentine's Day with these Kisses candies, available nationwide for a limited time only in 9.5 oz. bags.

Returning Favorites to Fall For:

Hershey's Kisses Chocolate Dipped Strawberry Flavored candies (9 oz. bag): The fan-favorite Hershey's Kisses Chocolate Dipped Strawberry Flavored candies are back with the delicious combination of extra creamy milk chocolate and a fruity strawberry-flavored center all in one bite.

"No matter how you plan on celebrating Valentine's Day, or who you plan on celebrating it with, our Valentine's Day products are guaranteed to make the day a little sweeter," said Brian Jones, senior associate brand manager, Valentine's Day, at The Hershey Company. "From fan-favorites like our returning Hershey's Kisses Chocolate Dipped Strawberry candies and new innovations like our Hershey's Kisses Milk Chocolates with Snoopy & Friends Foils, our lineup makes every moment more loveable."

Parents, friends and Snoopy fans can grab these Valentine's Day candies for a limited time only starting January 2024 at retailers nationwide.

For more information on the new and returning innovations and recipe inspiration - such as Snoopy Paw Print Cookies - visit hersheyland.com.

Pricing is at the sole discretion of the retailer.

About Peanuts

The characters of Peanuts and related intellectual property are owned by Peanuts Worldwide, which is 41% owned by WildBrain Ltd., 39% owned by Sony Music Entertainment (Japan) Inc., and 20% owned by the family of Charles M. Schulz, who first introduced the world to Peanuts in 1950, when the comic strip debuted in seven newspapers. Since then, Charlie Brown, Snoopy and the rest of the Peanuts gang have made an indelible mark on popular culture. In addition to enjoying beloved Peanuts shows and specials on Apple TV+, fans of all ages celebrate the Peanuts brand worldwide through thousands of consumer products, as well as amusement park attractions, cultural events, social media, and comic strips available in all formats, from traditional to digital. In 2018, Peanuts partnered with NASA on a multi-year Space Act Agreement designed to inspire a passion for space exploration and STEM among the next generation of students.

About The Hershey Company

The Hershey Company is headquartered in Hershey, Pennsylvania and is an industry-leading snacks company known for making more moments of goodness through its iconic brands, remarkable people and enduring commitment to doing the right thing for its people, planet and communities. Hershey has nearly 20,000 employees in the U.S. and around the world who work every day to deliver delicious, high-quality products. The company has more than 100 brand names in approximately 80 countries worldwide that drive more than $10.4 billion in annual revenues, including Hershey's, Reese's, Kit Kat®, Jolly Rancher and Ice Breakers, and fast-growing salty snacks including SkinnyPop, Pirate's Booty and Dot's Homestyle Pretzels.

For more than 125 years, Hershey has been committed to operating fairly, ethically and sustainably. The candy and snack maker's founder, Milton Hershey, created Milton Hershey School in 1909 and since then the company has focused on helping children succeed through equitable access to education.

To learn more visit www.thehersheycompany.com.

