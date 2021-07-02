New Hires, Exec Appointments Support RISMedia Growth

RISMedia announced several executive appointments and strategic hires to help better serve the real estate industry. Tweet this

"This is about building a stronger infrastructure and increasing resources to support the key initiatives we embarked on last year that are fueling RISMedia's growth," Featherston added. "The skilled professionals we have added to our team, along with those we plan to add later this year, will help us better serve the entire real estate industry."

Executive Promotions

Beth McGuire has been promoted to Vice President, Online Editorial where she will expand her oversight of the company's digital content. With the company for more than 21 years, McGuire most recently served as Online Managing Editor.

Kelli McKenna has been promoted to Senior Vice President, Creative Services & Marketing. McKenna has been with the company for more than 18 years and has guided the creative direction of RISMedia's print and digital products, live and virtual events, marketing campaigns and recent brand refresh.

Brett Johnson has been promoted to Vice President, Client Experience. Johnson will lead the company's Client Services & Events team. With RISMedia for nearly 10 years, Johnson was previously a senior salesperson and customer service representative.

New Team Members

Caysey Welton joins as Content Director. Welton will head up the launch of several new content initiatives and lend his well-established publishing expertise to existing programs. Welton gained nearly a decade of experience in B2B media publishing during his tenure at Access Intelligence.

Jordan Grice also joins as Associate Online Editor, covering breaking news and industry trends. Previously a business journalist with Hearst Connecticut Media Group, Grice brings five years of experience in content development across print, digital, broadcast and radio mediums.

Philip Lodato joins as Marketing Director where he will play a key role in corporate campaign development and digital strategy. Lodato will also work closely with clients to maximize reach and engagement. He brings more than 10 years of expertise in developing sales and marketing strategies as chief marketing officer for the Connecticut-based United House Wrecking.

Kal Salim joins as Senior Software Engineer. Salim will lead the implementation of a new framework for RISmedia's web applications. He brings more than 20 years of development experience, and most recently as a Senior Software Engineer at Datto Inc.'s Research Lab.

