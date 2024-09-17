New Hitachi EverFlex Transforms IT Operations with Scalable, Cost-Efficient Hybrid Cloud and Infrastructure-as-a-Service Solutions

Hitachi Vantara's advanced infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) portfolio redefines IT economics by helping enterprises reduce costs and increase flexibility through AI-driven automation and consumption-based services

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hitachi Vantara, the data storage, infrastructure, and hybrid cloud management subsidiary of Hitachi, Ltd. (TSE: 6501), is reinforcing its commitment to enhancing IT operations with its new generation of the Hitachi EverFlex infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) portfolio. Hitachi EverFlex is designed to simplify and optimize IT capacity and operations by managing diverse and distributed infrastructure through advanced heterogeneous automation and flexible service options, meeting the evolving needs of enterprises seeking scalable, adaptable, and economical IT infrastructure for business outcomes.

As enterprises increasingly turn to hybrid cloud environments to meet their diverse IT needs, there is a notable shift towards consumption-based models that offer greater agility, lower total cost of ownership (TCO), and simplified operations management. According to Fortune Business Insights, the global IaaS market is expected to grow from $156.93 billion in 2024 to $738.11 billion by 2032, driven by the demand for scalable, cost-effective IT solutions and the surge in cloud adoption. Hitachi EverFlex addresses these needs with adaptable IaaS solutions that leverage AI to enhance efficiency and rapid decision-making.

The portfolio of services helps organizations tackle key IT challenges with a consumption-based model that aligns costs with actual business usage. This approach not only reduces initial capital expenditures but also ensures IT expenses are directly tied to business needs. By leveraging hyperautomation and AI-driven insights, companies also gain the agility to quickly diagnose and fix IT problems before they escalate, streamlining processes and boosting overall productivity. Additionally, the portfolio's advanced services improve security and address skills gaps, enabling organizations to focus on strategic initiatives while benefiting from Hitachi Vantara's trusted expertise and dependable support.

"Hitachi EverFlex provides organizations with the ability to scale resources and achieve the efficiency that modern businesses need," said Jeb Horton, senior vice president of global services at Hitachi Vantara. "What sets the portfolio apart is its ability to seamlessly integrate with existing IT environments regardless of vendor, providing a smoother transition to hybrid cloud operating models and ensuring that organizations can innovate without being held back by outdated infrastructure."

Hitachi EverFlex's key capabilities include:

EverFlex Control: At the heart of Hitachi EverFlex, this software-as-a-service (SaaS) portal provides services management, extensive integration, advanced observability, process automation, real-time insights, and intelligent alerting. It enables administrators and operations users to dynamically scale their IT resources and manage their infrastructure efficiently, whether they choose a self-service model or a fully managed solution.

Hitachi EverFlex offers a comprehensive Service Catalog with modular options such as storage-as-a-service (STaaS), data protection-as-a-service (DPaaS), compute-as-a-service (CaaS), converged infrastructure-as-a-service (CIaaS) and financial operations (FinOps). These options are designed to meet specific business needs, helping organizations control costs, streamline operations, and handle the complexities of modern IT environments.

EverFlex Services Solutions: Additional professional services, blueprints, orchestration workflows, project resources, and management are available with TCO Consulting Services. Solutions include support for common use cases like virtual machine (VM)-to-container conversions, container and VM management, SAP, Oracle, AI workload enablement, private cloud, and data management requirements.

"Hitachi EverFlex has been a game-changer for us. Its flexible, consumption-based model aligns perfectly with our approach — providing clients with adaptability and cost efficiency," said Steen Jensen, chief executive officer of Netic. "Just as we tailor our services to each customer's needs, Hitachi EverFlex allows us to scale resources and manage IT operations with remarkable agility. The advanced automation and AI-driven insights complement our commitment to high-performance, reliable services, enhancing our ability to support clients and adapt to their evolving requirements."

Hitachi Vantara's partner ecosystem, including strategic collaborations with industry leaders like Cisco, extends the capabilities of Hitachi EverFlex, providing customers with scalable, resilient, and cost-effective infrastructure options. The collaboration with Cisco on the joint Hitachi EverFlex with Cisco Powered Hybrid Cloud offering strengthens hybrid cloud expertise by providing integrated networking, computing, and storage solutions with adaptable consumption models.

"The Hitachi EverFlex portfolio offers a practical solution for infrastructure consumption services, helping businesses manage hybrid cloud environments amidst evolving technology demands," said Scott Sinclair, practice director for cloud, infrastructure and DevOps at Enterprise Strategy Group. "As organizations navigate the complexities of hybrid cloud environments and face IT staffing challenges, Hitachi EverFlex's flexible model and extensive services provide key advantages. Its comprehensive approach enhances agility and supports digital transformation, making it essential for adapting to rapidly changing market demands."

About Hitachi Vantara

Hitachi Vantara is transforming the way data fuels innovation. A wholly owned subsidiary of Hitachi Ltd., Hitachi Vantara provides the data foundation the world's leading innovators rely on. Through data storage, infrastructure systems, cloud management and digital expertise, the company helps customers build the foundation for sustainable business growth. To learn more, visit www.hitachivantara.com.

About Hitachi, Ltd.

Hitachi drives Social Innovation Business, creating a sustainable society through the use of data and technology. We solve customers' and society's challenges with Lumada solutions leveraging IT, OT (Operational Technology) and products. Hitachi operates under the 3 business sectors of "Digital Systems & Services" – supporting our customers' digital transformation; "Green Energy & Mobility" – contributing to a decarbonized society through energy and railway systems, and "Connective Industries" – connecting products through digital technology to provide solutions in various industries. Driven by Digital, Green, and Innovation, we aim for growth through co-creation with our customers. The company's revenues as 3 sectors for fiscal year 2023 (ended March 31, 2024) totaled 8,564.3 billion yen, with 573 consolidated subsidiaries and approximately 270,000 employees worldwide. For more information on Hitachi, please visit the company's website at https://www.hitachi.com.

