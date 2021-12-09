New Holiday Offerings At Build-A-Bear Workshop® For Everyone On Your List

ST. LOUIS, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Beary Merry Festivities continue at Build-A-Bear Workshop®! From children's gifts and décor items to pop culture favorites and collector's items, there's a furry friend waiting for everyone. Celebrate the season and start a new family holiday tradition by visiting a Build-A-Bear Workshop to make personalized "gifts with heart" or, check off everyone on your list in a few easy clicks with ready-to-love gifts from our online Giftshop at buildabear.com! Give the gift of FUN this holiday season! Whether you're looking to continue holiday traditions, or create a new one, by visiting Build-A-Bear in person or online, Build-A-Bear gift cards are the perfect gift for everyone on your list!

STEP INTO THE MATRIX

Now you can enter the Matrix with the first-ever Matrix Bear by your side! In partnership with Warner Bros. Consumer Products and available exclusively in THE BEAR CAVE, this ultra-cool collector's item is inspired by the iconic science fiction film trilogy. This cyber-inspired bear has green and black computer coded fur with the Matrix logo on its paw pad. Matrix Bear is ready to rebel against any dystopian future ahead thanks to its hacker costume, which includes a black trench coat and matching sunglasses. You're not in a simulated reality—Matrix Bear really does make an action-packed gift for movie fans and collectors just in time for the highly anticipated "The Matrix Resurrections," premiering in theatres and HBO Max on December 22!

THE MATRIX and all related characters and elements © & ™ Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. (s21)

Shop the collection today in THE BEAR CAVE at www.thebearcave.com!

THE BEAR CAVE is the new place to find unique and specially designed plush to delight adult gift givers. With must-have collector's items and products geared towards adults, THE BEAR CAVE is the perfect place for people looking for a creative, personalized gift for fans and collectors.

A BOUNTY OF GIFT IDEAS FOR THE SUPERFAN IN YOUR LIFE

Fans of the Star Wars™ series, The Mandalorian™, streaming only on Disney+, can bring home a bounty of hugs with their very own online furry friend inspired by the Mandalorian. Every fan in the galaxy will want to track down this one-of-a-kind teddy bear. Along with its plush weapon wristie, this bounty hunting plush bear has a masked face, a built-in bodysuit of armor and an ammunition belt. Both the Star Wars logo and The Mandalorian logo are featured on the paw pads. Add a sound chip featuring the theme song from The Mandalorian for the ultimate gift!

Blast off into the Star Wars galaxy with the Ahsoka Tano-inspired plush bear! Paying homage to the legendary ex-Jedi, this plush bear comes with her signature headpiece and bodysuit built into her distinctive orange fur. The Star Wars and The Mandalorian logos are also featured on the paw pads of this epic collector's item. The Ahsoka Tano-inspired plush bear comes with a lightsaber™ plush costume accessory that lights up, making her ready for any adventure in the galaxy!

The best things come in small packages - just ask Grogu™! The most festive plush toy in the galaxy, this Grogu-inspired pre-stuffed plush brings a bounty of holiday cheer dressed in its red and white Santa suit with matching hat. Add a 5-in-1 sound chip so you can hear Grogu's signature sounds with every hug. Secure the perfect gift for the superfan on your list!

STAR WARS and related properties are trademarks and/or copyrights, in the United States and other countries, of Lucasfilm Ltd. and/or its affiliates. © & TM Lucasfilm Ltd.

DISCOVER THE HONEY GIRLS

Filled with fun, music and girl-empowerment, fans can find the Honey Girls collection at their local Build-A-Bear Workshop and at buildabear.com. The updated collection consists of three plush furry friends: Teegan, a very outgoing and talented singer who lives life big, loud and strong, Risa, the music-loving guitarist known for her passion and creative energy, and Viv, who keeps the beat and makes everyone want to dance. Each Honey Girl purchase comes with a movie download code for the new Honey Girls movie that is delighting fans around the world making this the perfect gift for the music-loving girl on your gift lift!

Stream or purchase the Honey Girls movie today! The film, starring Grammy Award winning, multi-platinum singer/songwriter and actor Ashanti and digital star Tessa Brooks, features original songs and electric dancing and follows the story of three young musicians who participate in a national talent competition hosted by global pop-star Fancy G (Ashanti), in hopes of finding the "next big thing." However, these three competitors quickly discover that they are "better together" and form a secret band called "HONEY GIRLS" that has an immediate viral mega hit! Performing in disguise with masks to avoid detection and elimination by Fancy G, they must ultimately decide what is more important – fame or friendship.

Make it the ultimate movie night with the Honey Girls Movie Box filled with fun Honey Girls items including a movie poster, Honey Girls journal, matching Honey Girls bracelets and movie popcorn for the perfect viewing experience. The box also includes a coupon to Build-A-Bear Workshop to make your very own Honey Girls furry friend and other special surprises!

Honey Girls is available now to purchase or view on streaming platforms including AppleTV, Amazon Prime, Vudu, and Google Play and on DVD at Walmart, Target, Best Buy, and Amazon.

MAKE SHOPPING EASY AND CONVENIENT

Start your holiday shopping early and enjoy great value at the Build-A-Bear Giftshop, an online shop that makes it easy to find the perfect gift this holiday season. The online Bear Builder tool is a convenient way to make unique, customized gifts they're sure to love by bringing the fun of Build-A-Bear to you – it even includes a virtual Heart Ceremony! Or check out the NEW Bear Builder 3D Workshop, a unique animated e-commerce shopping experience that brings furry friends "to life" online. Include your own personalized voice message with a Record Your Voice sound chip for the ultimate customization of a one-of-a-kind furry friend.

We offer many ways for your new furry friends to be delivered! Do all your shopping at home and have it shipped straight to your home, or if you're in a hurry to get your new furry friend, select the Buy Online, Pickup In Store or curbside options to pick up at your favorite local Build-A-Bear Workshop. Or select delivery by Shipt and have your furry friend delivered direct to your doorstep – or to your loved one – the same day you order it!

We have also partnered with Klarna to offer "pay in four" to spread the cost of your gifts into four interest-free payments and stay on top of your budget this holiday season! To celebrate this partnership, Klarna and Build-A-Bear Foundation have teamed up to donate 10,000 bears to Toys for Tots for children around the country this Christmas.

More information about Build-A-Bear holiday stuffed animals, gifts, events and deals can be found at www.buildabear.com and follow the brand on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram.

PRODUCT PHOTOS AVAILABLE HERE.

ABOUT BUILD-A-BEAR®

Build-A-Bear is a multi-generational global brand focused on its mission to "add a little more heart to life" appealing to a wide array of consumer groups who enjoy the personal expression in making their own "furry friends" to celebrate and commemorate life moments. Nearly 500 interactive brick-and-mortar retail locations operated through a variety of formats provide guests of all ages a hands-on entertaining experience, which often fosters a lasting and emotional brand connection. The company also offers an engaging e-commerce/digital purchasing experience called the "Bear-Builder" at www.buildabear.com. In addition, extending its brand power beyond retail, Build-A-Bear Entertainment, a subsidiary of Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc., is dedicated to creating engaging content for kids and adults that fulfills the company's mission, while the company also offers products at wholesale and in non-plush consumer categories via licensing agreements with leading manufacturers. Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE: BBW) posted total revenue of $255.3 million in fiscal 2020. For more information, visit the Investor Relations section of buildabear.com.

SOURCE Build-A-Bear Workshop

Related Links

www.buildabear.com

