New Holland Promotes Three to Managing Director

NEW YORK, Jan. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- New Holland Capital, an alternative asset manager, today announced that Portfolio Managers Andrew Parchman, Chris Bridges and Conner Murphy have been promoted to Managing Director, effective immediately. In this role, they will oversee the sourcing and evaluation of investments across New Holland's client portfolios and oversee the work of portfolio analysts on their respective teams. They will continue to report to Co-CIOs William (Bill) Young and David Wadler in New York.

New Holland Capital CEO Scott Radke said: "We're incredibly excited to recognize the promotions of Andy, Chris and Conner. Collectively, they have spent over three decades at New Holland, having joined us as junior employees and developed their careers at the firm since then. They are all capable investors and leaders that exemplify the collaboration, intellect and commitment to delivering for clients that underpins everything we do at New Holland, and we are proud to see their growth at the firm."

Andrew Parchman joined New Holland in 2012 after working as an analyst at UBS Investment Bank. He earned a bachelor's degree in classics from Harvard University.

Chris Bridges joined New Holland in 2016 after starting his career at systematic hedge fund ISAM. He earned a bachelor's degree in mathematics from Durham University and a master's degree in mathematics of finance from Columbia University.

Conner Murphy started his career at New Holland as an intern before joining as an analyst in 2013. He earned a bachelor's degree in economics from Princeton University.

About New Holland Capital

New Holland Capital is an alternative investment manager that manages over $6B in absolute return strategies for institutional clients. The firm seeks to generate alpha across a wide set of diversifying strategies, with a preference for niche, capacity constrained opportunities often with emerging portfolio managers. For more information, visit https://newhollandcapital.com/.

