New Hollyland Camera Offers Unrivaled Live-streaming Experience

Hollyland launches VenusLiv V2: Go live with one tap

Designed for live streaming, especially for live shopping

Built-in Apps/UVC/RTMP for streaming

Supports Ethernet and WiFi connection

Professional live streaming features

Color Correction Magic

Dual band 2.4GHz/5GHz

Hollyland's own powerful HollyOS system

Advanced aerospace-grade thermal system for 7/24 streaming

Hollyland's new live-streaming camera, the VenusLiv V2, offers new features of tapping to go live on social media, ecommerce platforms and powerful image-processing functions. The camera aims to provide ordinary streamers with an unprecedented handy user experience to produce professional streaming.

SHENZHEN, China, Aug. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hollyland, a brand centered on real-time wireless transmission and live-streaming technologies, announced the launch of a new version of live-streaming cameras to offer the experience of "Go Live with One Tap." The VenusLiv V2 is designed for users seeking outstanding live-streaming performance but with limited professional camera experience.

It's perfect for streamers who need simple and quick setup and extended streaming sessions, ideal for influencers, MCN live sales, Twitch, Just Chatting and Music channels, or behind-the-scenes filming.

Easy for everyone, even beginners

With pre-installed apps, the VenusLiv V2 camera enables one-tap streaming on popular platforms such as Twitter, Shopee, Tokopedia, Instagram, Facebook, etc. This is a big upgrade from the VenusLiv V1, a simple way to start live streaming.

The V2 has a unique feature that allows for quick image overlay. You can add different well-designed overlays and graphics to decorate your live streaming. Another prominent feature is the immediate background removal, you can switch virtual scenes for a more immersive audience experience.

Hollyland's camera line R&D Manager, Iris Chen, remarked, "We're pleased to release the VenusLiv V2, which can rival with professional cameras on image quality but is easier to use even for ordinary users."

Caring for details of colors and lighting

Managing a professional streaming studio or scene with good lighting can be a headache for streamers who don't have a team behind them to assist. Now, that's a no brainer with the VenusLiv V2. Users can now utilize preset lighting modes (auto, 2-Point, 3-Point) to skip the lighting and setup process.

The VenusLiv V2 comes with powerful RGB curves and quick adjustment to bring more natural-looking images for human faces, objects, and backgrounds. Hollyland's strong engineering team has done huge design works to avoid excessive filtering that can embellish the human face but diminish the original texture and hues. For example, for a live streaming fashion show, the VenusLiv V2 can capture the true beauty of products, with detailed textures of clothing and jewelry, as if you were viewing the products with your naked eye.

Self-developed HollyOS

While the VenusLiv V2 has solid hardware designs to support versatile functions, it is Hollyland's self-owned HollyOS software that is indispensable for keeping the gadget working smoothly.

The HollyOS provides a smooth user experience with a design of 8-core CPU, HPC GPU, ISP, and DSP processors. The system makes it easy to grasp professional camera skills, such as adjusting exposure compensation, ISO, white balance, aperture, and more. Hollyland keeps constantly upgrading the HollyOS for improved user experience.

Promising live streaming market trends

Live streaming for e-commerce has become a popular trend in recent years in many countries. It allows real-time interaction between sellers and the audience while providing detailed information about products. This trend has led to a growing demand for high-quality live-streaming equipment among MCN agencies and individual streamers who aim to offer the best-quality live streaming for their audience.

Joshua, a leading tech distributor from Malaysia is very optimistic about the demand for high-quality streaming cameras in the Malaysian market. He believes the VenusLiv V2 all-in-one camera is an ideal choice, especially for local MCN operators. This is because it requires fewer operating staff and can help save on operating costs.

Pricing and availability

The VenusLiv V2 is priced at $949, and you can get it from local distributors or Amazon https://hollyland.info/3xB9s71

For more information, please visit Hollyland's official website: https://www.hollyland.com/product/venusliv-v2?utm_source=pr&utm_medium=media&utm_campaign=venuslivv2

About Hollyland

Hollyland is a leading provider of wireless products, specializing in wireless intercom systems, video transmission systems, monitors, and wireless microphones. Since 2013, Hollyland has been serving millions of users in the market, including film-making, telecast, video production, live events, exhibitions, theaters, houses of worship, and individual content creators. It has built a sales network covering around 120 countries and regions with support from dozens of localized operation offices worldwide. For more information, please visit https://www.hollyland.com/, Hollyland Facebook, and Hollyland Instagram.

Contact:

Xiuxiu Ye

PR Manager of Hollyland

[email protected]

SOURCE Hollyland