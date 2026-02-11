New Hope for "Huff-Puff" Heart Failure Patients: Long Beach Medical Center Helps Lead Global Trial of First HFpEF Device

MemorialCare Heart & Vascular Institute at Long Beach Medical Center is one of only two California sites participating in the global RESPONDER HF trial evaluating the Corvia® Atrial Shunt for patients with heart failure.

LONG BEACH, Calif., Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MemorialCare Heart & Vascular Institute at Long Beach Medical Center is one of only two medical centers in California selected to participate in the RESPONDER-HF confirmatory trial—a global study evaluating the Corvia® Atrial Shunt—a first-of-its-kind device designed to treat heart failure with preserved ejection fraction (HFpEF), of called "huff-puff" heart failure. This type of heart failure is one of the most difficult forms of heart failure to manage, due to the sudden breathlessness patients experience with minimal exertion and often comes when medications have failed. The Corvia Atrial Shunt offers a targeted, device-based solution opening blood flow in the heart to give patients back their ability to breathe, which once felt insurmountable for huff-puff patients.

"The Corvia Atrial Shunt represents a major step forward in how we treat this specific form of heart failure," said David Shavelle, M.D., medical director, Adult Cardiology & Interventional Lab, MemorialCare Heart & Vascular Institute, Long Beach Medical Center. "By creating a controlled passage between the heart's upper chambers, it reduces elevated left atrial pressure during activity—the key driver of breathlessness in these patients. As one of only two California sites selected, Long Beach Medical Center is helping bring this promising therapy to patients who previously had few options."

Implanted via the femoral vein, the dime-sized device allows for a minimally invasive procedure that reduces procedural risk and shortens recovery time. Positioned between the heart's two upper chambers—the left and right atria—the shunt creates a small, always-open passage that relieves pressure imbalance during physical activity. When the patient is at rest and pressures are normal, there is minimal or no blood flow across the shunt. But during exertion, when pressure in the left atrium rises, the device allows blood to flow to the right atrium, decompressing the heart and lungs and helping the patient feel less short of breath more quickly.

By relieving elevated pressure in the heart's left atrium, the device helps reduce hallmark symptoms such as breathlessness during activity, fatigue, and fluid retention—side effects that frequently lead to emergency care and repeat hospitalizations. Clinical studies have shown sustained improvements in quality of life, exercise tolerance and symptom relief, with no significant device-related complications.

"Of the 13 million people worldwide who are diagnosed with HFpEF, 60% of them are women, which is an alarming statistic," said Andrew Yoon, M.D., medical director, Heart Failure, MemorialCare Heart & Vascular Institute, Long Beach Medical Center. "Heart failure in women is often overlooked and undertreated due to a combination of factors including delayed diagnosis, atypical symptoms and disparities in healthcare access and treatment. We are proud to offer another form of treatment to ensure women get the heart care they need."

The RESPONDER-HF trial focuses on patients who experience elevated left atrial pressure during exercise, despite having normal heart pumping function. Candidates are identified through a combination of clinical evaluation, echocardiography and invasive hemodynamic testing to confirm pressure buildup that correlates with exertional symptoms. Over the past decade, approximately 600 atrial shunts have been implanted worldwide, with data showing the procedure to be safe, durable and effective.

"This trial reflects our commitment to offering patients access to the most advanced therapies available," said Dr. Yoon. "Long Beach Medical Center is not only expanding access to advanced therapies—we're helping shape the future of heart failure care."

Long Beach Medical Center's participation in this landmark study reflects its ongoing commitment to advancing care for patients with complex cardiovascular conditions. Recently designated as an Extracorporeal Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (ECPR) Receiving Center—one of only five hospitals in Los Angeles County recognized for this advanced level of cardiac arrest care—Long Beach Medical Center is further distinguished as a regional leader in lifesaving cardiac interventions. With expertise in minimally invasive valve surgery, transcatheter therapies, ECMO support and comprehensive heart failure management, the Institute works in close partnership with referring providers across Southern California to ensure patients have access to the latest innovations and individualized treatment plans.

To learn more about the RESPONDER-HF trial or heart & vascular care at Long Beach Medical Center, visit memorialcare.org/lbheart or call (657) 241-9052.

About MemorialCare Long Beach Medical Center:

MemorialCare Long Beach Medical Center is a member of MemorialCare, a not-for-profit, integrated healthcare system. Long Beach Medical Center has been providing the community with compassionate, quality health care for more than 100 years. At the forefront of specialized care, research, and education, Long Beach Medical Center uses the most advanced healthcare technologies, including pioneering surgical systems like – ExactechGPS® and ExcelsiusGPS®. Recognized among the top 3% of all California acute care hospitals, Long Beach Medical Center is recognized as "Best Hospital" for OBGYN and Orthopedics, ranked regionally in the Los Angeles Metro Area by U.S. News & World Report, and earned Magnet® recognition for nursing excellence. With premier centers dedicated to cancer, heart, rehabilitation, orthopedics, neurosciences, and trauma, physicians and surrounding hospitals continually refer to its accredited programs. For more information, visit memorialcare.org/LongBeach.

