New in Orlando: 25+ Fresh Experiences Going Live in 2025

ORLANDO, Fla., Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Orlando, Theme Park Capital of the World and the No. 1 visited destination in the U.S., will debut more than 25 new experiences in 2025—including its first new theme park in over 25 years. Recognized by AAA as the top travel destination for 2025, Orlando promises an "Unbelievably Real" getaway filled with themed dining, vibrant nightlife, major international events and new luxury accommodations.

"For the first time in 25 years, Orlando is on the brink of welcoming an entirely new theme park — a milestone that underscores our position as a top destination this year for travelers worldwide," said Casandra Matej, president and CEO of Visit Orlando. "If it's your first time or you haven't visited in over a year, consider this your invitation to plan an unforgettable Orlando vacation, creating memories with our world-class theme parks, award-winning dining and new experiences slated to open in 2025."

NEW AT THE THEME PARKS AND ATTRACTIONS

Universal Orlando Resort

Universal Orlando Resort's Universal Epic Universe will open May 22 , featuring over 50 attractions across five immersive worlds:

Celestial Park immerses guests in living gardens and architecture inspired by astronomy and mythology. The Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Ministry of Magic blends 1920s wizarding Paris from Fantastic Beasts with the British Ministry of Magic. SUPER NINTENDO WORLD features the iconic green pipes alongside beloved characters Mario, Luigi, Princess Peach and Donkey Kong. How to Train Your Dragon – Isle of Berk offers a vibrant Viking realm inspired by the hit film franchise. Dark Universe reveals Dr. Victoria Frankenstein's experiments and a shadowy realm where monsters roam amid myth and mystery.



Walt Disney World Resort

This summer at Disney's Hollywood Studios , guests can enjoy two brand-new stage shows: " The Little Mermaid – A Musical Adventure ," inspired by the classic film, and " Disney Villains: Unfairly Ever After ," with appearances by infamous evildoers.

, guests can enjoy two brand-new stage shows: " ," inspired by the classic film, and " ," with appearances by infamous evildoers. Debuting at EPCOT , Test Track presented by Chevrolet will feature new scenes that highlight technological advances.

, will feature new scenes that highlight technological advances. Two new Walt Disney World lounges will make their debut:

A Pirates of the Caribbean -themed lounge at Magic Kingdom Park. A Spaceship Earth-inspired lounge at EPCOT overlooking the World Showcase.

Magic Kingdom Park will debut the "Disney Starlight" nighttime parade this summer.

SeaWorld Orlando

SeaWorld Orlando's Immersive Experience, opening in spring, is the world's first fully immersive Arctic flying theater.

Other Attractions

SEA LIFE Florida at LEGOLAND Florida Resort offers guests an oceanic adventure with diverse marine life and interactive exhibits.

at offers guests an oceanic adventure with diverse marine life and interactive exhibits. Fun Spot Orlando introduces new rides this year at both its locations. On I-Drive, kids can whirl around on Tea Cups or experience high-flying twists on MACH FUN, while Kissimmee visitors can enjoy Swing Around in the Kids Spot area and the Up and Overboard inverted pendulum ride.

introduces new rides this year at both its locations. On I-Drive, kids can whirl around on Tea Cups or experience high-flying twists on MACH FUN, while visitors can enjoy Swing Around in the Kids Spot area and the Up and Overboard inverted pendulum ride. Gatorland debuted Sweet Tooth's Candy Shop , a specialty candy store with over 60 varieties of handcrafted chocolates, confections and ice cream.

debuted , a specialty candy store with over 60 varieties of handcrafted chocolates, confections and ice cream. Blue Man Group returns April 3 with a new home at ICON Park featuring the show's signature mix of art, live music, comedy and audience participation.

Beyond the Theme Parks

The Downtown Orlando Food & Art Tour offers a guided journey through the city's vibrant history, culture and art scene, while hosting tastings at local eateries.

offers a guided journey through the city's vibrant history, culture and art scene, while hosting tastings at local eateries. Inter&Co Stadium and Camping World Stadium will host a series of high-profile sporting events, including the FC Series international soccer matches between Jan. 15-25 , The U.S. Men's National Team vs. Costa Rica soccer friendly, The NFL Pro Bowl Game Feb. 2 and a series of matches for the inaugural FIFA Club World Cup competition from June 14 to July 13 .

and will host a series of high-profile sporting events, including the international soccer matches between , The soccer friendly, and a series of matches for the inaugural competition from . Hamlin House Paddle and Social Club, a new pickleball concept social, opens in the SODO district later this year.

NEW AND REIMAGINED PLACES TO STAY

NEW DINING AND NIGHTLIFE EXPERIENCES

