New in Retail: 80mm WordLock Discus Lock Ideal for U-Haul Trucks

U-Haul is the first retailer to offer the lock, which gives customers a larger mouth for wider applications, like thick steel latches and garage doors.

"Moving can be stressful, so we're giving our customers one less thing to worry about with this product," stated Sam Cocchi, U-Haul Retail Sales program manager. "The 80mm WordLock Discus Lock is versatile. It can fit around all three pieces of a U-Haul truck hasp, providing the peace of mind our customers desire. This product is just another example of Moving Made Easier® by U-Haul."

U-Haul has declared the lock an ideal choice for use on all of its trucks. Made with rust-resistant stainless steel and equipped with a deadbolt locking mechanism, WordLock's latest creation is available for $14.95 online and at U-Haul-owned and -operated stores.

"With 10,000 possible combinations that can be reset on the fly, this lock is great for business storage rooms," Cocchi added. "When multiple users are accessing a storage room, it's very easy to pass along the word and change the letter combinations when access needs to be revoked."

Reserve U-Haul equipment at uhaul.com or contact Reservations at 1-800-GO-UHAUL.

About U-Haul

Since 1945, U-Haul has been the No. 1 choice of do-it-yourself movers, with a network of 22,000 locations across all 50 states and 10 Canadian provinces. U-Haul Truck Share 24/7 offers secure access to U-Haul trucks every hour of every day through the customer dispatch option on their smartphones and our proprietary Live Verify technology. Our customers' patronage has enabled the U-Haul fleet to grow to approximately 167,000 trucks, 120,000 trailers and 43,000 towing devices. U-Haul offers nearly 697,000 rooms and 60.7 million square feet of self-storage space at owned and managed facilities throughout North America. U-Haul is the largest installer of permanent trailer hitches in the automotive aftermarket industry, and is the largest retailer of propane in the U.S.

Contact:



Andrea Batchelor

Jeff Lockridge

E-mail: publicrelations@uhaul.com

Phone: 602-263-6981

Website: uhaul.com

SOURCE U-Haul

Related Links

www.uhaul.com

