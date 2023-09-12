New iPhone 15? OtterBox It.

OtterBox

12 Sep, 2023, 17:15 ET

-Symmetry Series Soft Touch Joins MagSafe-Enabled Portfolio- 

FORT COLLINS, Colo., Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OtterBox is ready to further protect the new iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max with MagSafe cases, all made with over 50-percent recycled material and built for adventures big and small.1 Rugged favorite Defender Series XT is joined by the new stylish Symmetry Series Soft Touch for cases on either end of the case-style spectrum. A full assortment of OtterBox cases for the new iPhone 15 lineup is available now on otterbox.com.

"OtterBox has 25 years of expertise in protection and our case offerings have evolved to not only keep devices safe, but also acknowledge personal style preferences," said OtterBox CEO JC Richardson. "The new Symmetry Series Soft Touch goes beyond aesthetics to take tactile preferences into account, too. Our engineers are constantly innovating in design and in materials to deliver the cases we know iPhone users will love."

Cute and Stylish Cases
Symmetry Series Soft Touch adds a velvety smooth feel to an OtterBox slim case favorite. Available in semi-transparent black, pink and yellow and with MagSafe compatibility, this slim case is perfect for everyday use. Further protect the iPhone 15 lineup against daily drops with OtterBox Drop+ protection and a raised beveled edge to keep the screen and camera safe with Symmetry Series Soft Touch.

OtterBox offers a full range of stylish cases for the iPhone 15 lineup. Symmetry Series for MagSafe is available in a range of colors and graphics, including a trendy floral and acid wash tie-die. OtterGrip Symmetry Series features all new colors with uninterrupted MagSafe accessibility and a built-in, flush mount grip perfect for selfies and calls on the move.

Rugged Protection
Defender Series XT is a take on the classic Defender Series, with a slimmer profile that still delivers even more ultra-rugged protection. This MagSafe phone case allows for seamless connection with your favorite MagSafe accessories. The premium rugged design features clean lines and a comfortable grip with a raised edge to protect the display and includes an integrated lanyard attachment for more ways to carry. If you are looking to go even further with iPhone 15 protection, waterproof it with Frē Series, coming soon. With port covers, a built-in screen protector and camera cover, this case is perfect for water and snow adventures.

Other rugged favorites for the iPhone 15 lineup include Commuter Series – ready for on-the-go protection with a slim profile, two-piece design and port covers to keep dust out. Classic Defender Series is also available now in multiple colors, ready to take on the toughest environments.  

Screen Protection
Help protect your screen with crystal-clear OtterBox Premium Glass. OtterBox glass screen protectors are shatter resistant when dropped and won't interfere with the brilliant display. The ultra-thin tempered glass screen protector is engineered to endure daily wear. 

OtterBox Symmetry Series Soft Touch, Defender Series XT and the rest of the portfolio for the new iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max are available now on otterbox.com.

About OtterBox:

From humble beginnings in a Fort Collins, Colo. garage, OtterBox now leverages more than 25 years of engineering and design expertise to develop protective products for all things mobile. It's no surprise that OtterBox is the #1 most trusted smartphone case brand in the U.S. From ultra-rugged to sleek and stylish, OtterBox has you covered. 

Protect it. Style it. OtterBox it.  

At the center of every OtterBox innovation is a deeper goal to affect positive, lasting change. In partnership with the OtterCares Foundation, OtterBox gives back by inspiring kids to change the world through entrepreneurship and philanthropy. To learn more about this mission, visit otterbox.com/givingback

For more information, visit otterbox.com.

1 Symmetry Series, Symmetry Series Soft Touch, Defender Series, Defender Series XT, Commuter Series, Strada Series Folio, OtterGrip Symmetry Series are NOT protective against water. Will provide added protection against drops and shock. 

