New ISA Position Paper Explores How to Advance Precision Agriculture Through Automation

DURHAM, N.C., Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Society of Automation (ISA) — the leading professional society for automation — has announced the publication of a new position paper, "Advancing Precision Agriculture Through Control System Technologies."

Precision agriculture relies heavily on the integration of various technologies — including GPS, sensors, data analytics and automation — of which industrial control systems serve as the backbone. As an organization dedicated to the development of industrial control system (ICS) standards and education, ISA recognizes the critical role that robust ICS frameworks play in advancing precision agriculture and sustainability.

New technologies in the agriculture space enable seamless communication, real-time monitoring and precise control of operations, but rapid proliferation has led to a lack of standardization, causing issues with interoperability, data compatibility, maintenance, increased costs for farmers and other concerns. To help realize the full potential of precision agriculture on a widespread scale, ISA's new position paper emphasizes the need for comprehensive standards and training.

The paper outlines the current state of precision agriculture as well as the role of ICS frameworks and their components. It also defines benefits of precision agriculture, from improving efficiency to minimizing environmental impact. The paper establishes the importance of standardization in today's market and advocates for enhanced education initiatives in curriculum development, professional development, public awareness campaigns and research and innovation.

"By working together, we can drive the advancement of precision agriculture, which promises enormous benefits for farmers and the global economy," said Claire Fallon, CEO and executive director of ISA. "ISA's new position paper shows that automation technologies and skilled, knowledgeable automation professionals play a major role in precision agriculture's widespread successful adoption."

As a non-profit, international professional association, ISA develops safety and performance standards for automation; provides education, training and certification programs for automation professionals; publishes books and technical articles; and provides networking and career development programs for automation professionals worldwide. With its new paper, ISA points to key interconnections among automation technologies, precision agriculture and sustainable practices.

The position paper is available now on the ISA website.

About ISA

The International Society of Automation (ISA) is a non-profit professional association founded in 1945 to create a better world through automation. ISA's mission is to empower the global automation community through standards and knowledge sharing. ISA develops widely used global standards and conformity assessment programs; certifies professionals; provides education and training; publishes books and technical articles; hosts conferences and exhibits; and provides networking and career development programs for its members and customers around the world. Learn more at www.isa.org.

SOURCE The International Society of Automation