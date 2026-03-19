New Itinerary Finds Art on the Way to Rainier

TACOMA, Wash., March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Visit Tacoma-Pierce County is inviting travelers to follow inspiration into Pierce County with its new "Brushstrokes and Backroads" itinerary, a three-day getaway that connects art, scenery and the enduring draw of Mount Rainier.

Reflection Lake at Mount Rainier National Park

Designed for travelers looking for more than a standard mountain escape, the itinerary highlights the variety of experiences that make Pierce County feel both creatively charged and deeply connected to place. It offers a mix of culture, landscape and overnight discovery, encouraging visitors to explore at a pace that leaves room for curiosity.

Rooted in the idea that Mount Rainier has long shaped the artistic imagination of the region, the itinerary creates space for travelers to experience that influence for themselves. Rather than focusing on one type of stop or one style of trip, it brings together the visual character, creative energy and atmospheric appeal that give this part of Pierce County its distinct identity.

"Mount Rainier has long inspired artists and adventurers," said Matt Wakefield, Chief Marketing and Data Officer for Visit Tacoma-Pierce County. "This itinerary gives visitors a new way to experience that inspiration while exploring the creativity, beauty and character found throughout Pierce County."

Tacoma, Mount Rainier and Pierce County's gateway communities of Elbe, Ashford and Eatonville shape the journey, showing how city culture, mountain access and welcoming communities can combine into one distinctly Pierce County experience.

From the first stretch of road to the final view, "Brushstrokes and Backroads" is designed to feel immersive without feeling overplanned. The result is an itinerary that invites visitors to stay overnight, discover something unexpected and experience Pierce County through a more artful lens.

For more information, visit visitpiercecounty.com.

About Visit Tacoma-Pierce County

Visit Tacoma-Pierce County promotes Pierce County, Washington, as a premier visitor destination, attracting meetings and conventions, sporting events and leisure travelers to drive economic impact through overnight visitation.

Media Contact

Matt Wakefield

Chief Marketing and Data Officer

Visit Tacoma-Pierce County

[email protected]

253-284-3253

SOURCE Visit Tacoma-Pierce County