New IXL App for Android Phones Supports Learning Anytime, Anywhere

With this release and the recent release of IXL for iPhone , the IXL app is fully available across all major mobile devices including iPad, Android tablets, Kindle, and Chromebook, making personalized learning more accessible to learners on the go. The IXL app has been downloaded 15.8 million times to date.

"We've worked hard to create an engaging learning experience for students of all ages and abilities," said Paul Mishkin, CEO of IXL Learning. "Now, with the addition of the IXL app for Android phones, students can always explore new topics and master new skills, no matter where they are or what device they have on hand."

Support for every learner

By bringing its student-centered learning experience to Android phones, IXL makes it even more convenient for learners to work on skills that meet their unique needs. On IXL, personalized questions adapt to their current level of understanding, introducing concepts at the perfect time and at the right difficulty level. As students practice, detailed explanations help them grasp new concepts and quickly learn from their mistakes.

Engaging learning experiences for mobile

Along with IXL's carefully crafted curriculum, the IXL Android phone app offers a host of mobile-only features. For example, handwriting recognition allows students to enter their answers to math questions by writing on the screen. And, the app keeps students motivated to learn more, with a real-time progress bar that displays how close they are to achieving their next milestone. The SIIA CODiE Awards has recognized this engaging mobile interface as the Best Educational App for a Mobile Device for two years.

IXL app availability & information

The IXL app is free to download and features 10 practice questions each day for students not subscribed to IXL. IXL members can sign in through the app and practice unlimited questions across all grade levels and subjects. Learn more about IXL's capabilities and download each app here: www.ixl.com/apps.

About IXL Learning

Currently used by 7 million students and by schools in 95 of the 100 top districts, IXL is an integrated learning platform that effectively supports personalized learning in math, English language arts, science, social studies and Spanish. Built on comprehensive K-12 curriculum, the IXL Continuous Diagnostic, personalized guidance and actionable real-time analytics, IXL gives teachers the tools they need to differentiate instruction and help students achieve mastery. To learn more about IXL, visit www.ixl.com, facebook.com/IXL and twitter.com/IXLLearning.

