New Jackson Hewitt® Tax Pro From Home Makes Tax Prep More Convenient

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Jan. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Jackson Hewitt Tax Service® announced the launch of Jackson Hewitt Tax Pro From Home, the newest addition to the company's services that cater to clients' changing needs. Jackson Hewitt, the second-largest in-person tax preparation company in the country, recently surveyed taxpayers and found that 80% of them said getting taxes done by a tax professional without having to leave home was important2. Jackson Hewitt Tax Pro From Home does just that, it brings the confidence of filing with a Tax Pro to the comfort of clients' homes – or anywhere.

Jackson Hewitt Tax Pro From Home is an online, personalized tax service where clients will be matched with a dedicated Tax Pro who is qualified to handle the taxpayers' unique tax situation. The Jackson Hewitt Tax Pro reviews all documents uploaded by the client, connects with the client to answer any questions they have, completes the tax preparation, and files the tax return without the client ever having to go to an office.

"We listened to our clients and learned that they want the convenience of staying at home, but still want the confidence of filing with a Tax Pro. We're pleased to offer Jackson Hewitt Tax Pro From Home to deliver accurate and timely tax returns done by an expert Tax Pro, on a client's schedule," said Alan D. Ferber, CEO of Jackson Hewitt.

Once Jackson Hewitt has everything it needs to file a return, the return will be done and ready for review within 24 hours, or it's free -- guaranteed. In addition to this 24-hour guarantee, taxpayers who choose Jackson Hewitt Tax Pro From Home also receive the Lifetime Accuracy Guarantee3 and Guaranteed Biggest Refund or $1004 that comes with tax returns filed with Jackson Hewitt.

Starting today, clients can visit https://www.jacksonhewitt.com/file-from-home/ to view upfront pricing, and request an appointment time that is most convenient for them.

"At Jackson Hewitt, we understand how valuable time is for busy, hard-working taxpayers," Ferber said. "With our 24-hour guarantee, Lifetime Accuracy Guarantee and Maximum refund guarantee, we're making sure our clients can file their taxes securely and confidently this upcoming tax season."

To learn more about Jackson Hewitt Tax Pro From Home, watch here or visit https://www.jacksonhewitt.com/file-from-home/

About Jackson Hewitt Tax Service Inc.

Jackson Hewitt Tax Service Inc. is an innovator in the tax industry, with a mission to provide its hard-working clients access to simple, low-cost solutions to manage their taxes and tax refunds. Jackson Hewitt is devoted to helping clients get ahead and stands behind its work with its Maximum Refund and Lifetime Accuracy guarantees. Clients can choose to file at one of Jackson Hewitt's nearly 6,000 franchised and company-owned locations, including 3,000 in Walmart stores and online. Jackson Hewitt makes it easy and convenient for clients to file their taxes. For more information about products, services, and offers, or to locate a Jackson Hewitt office, visit www.jacksonhewitt.com or call 1 (800) 234-1040.

24 Hours, Guaranteed1

Services may vary by state. 24 hour period begins after completed Tax Interview with JH Tax Pro and submission of all necessary tax docs and supporting info. If eligible, refund of paid tax prep fee will be automatically refunded to credit/debit card within 72 hours, or on prepaid card if necessary (e.g. Assisted Refund clients). Other terms apply. See Guarantee Terms at jacksonhewitt.com.

About the Survey2

Jackson Hewitt surveyed 995 clients from May 21, 2019 to Jun 4, 2019 to understand what attribute of tax filing was most important to clients. The survey was scored on a 5 point scale with results being a top two box or a combination of "somewhat important" to "very important."

Lifetime Accuracy Guarantee3

With our Lifetime Accuracy Guarantee, if there is an error preparing your return, your local office will reimburse you for penalties and interest. You must notify us within 30 days of receiving initial notice from a taxing authority and provide necessary documents and/or assistance. Terms and conditions apply. Visit jacksonhewitt.com for details.

Guaranteed Biggest Refund or $1004

FEDERAL RETURNS ONLY. If you are entitled to a larger refund, we'll refund the tax preparation fees paid to us for that filed return (other product and service fees excluded) and give you an additional $100. Same tax facts must apply. You must file an amended return with another paid tax preparation company and/or online provider by April 15, 2020 and submit your claim no later than October 14, 2020 with proof that the IRS accepted the positions taken on the amended return. Terms and conditions apply. Visit jacksonhewitt.com for details.

SOURCE Jackson Hewitt Tax Service Inc.