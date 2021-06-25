New Jeep® Wrangler Xtreme Recon Package Takes 4x4 Capability to New Levels

Jeep® 4x4 capability is legendary, and the brand continues its leadership position as the most capable 4x4 in the world.

As the brand continues its 80th Anniversary this year, it is elevating its capability game yet again with the introduction of the new Jeep Wrangler Xtreme Recon Package at the 2021 Chicago Auto Show on July 14.



"For the first time ever, the new Jeep Wrangler Xtreme Recon Package delivers 35-inch tires straight from the factory," said Jim Morrison, Vice President, Jeep Brand North America. "We have been listening to and watching our customers make this one of the most popular modifications to their Wranglers, and now we will deliver this exciting new package, along with an industry-first 100:1 crawl ratio, off the showroom floor at our Jeep dealerships."



The new Jeep Wrangler Xtreme Recon Package includes:

LT315/70R17C (35-inch) BF Goodrich KO2 All-Terrain Tires

17-inch x 8-inch Beadlock Capable Wheels

4.56:1 Axle Ratio

1.5-inch Factory Suspension Lift with uniquely tuned shocks

The results: Best-in-class approach angle, departure angle, ground clearance and water fording capability:

Approach angle – 47.4 degrees

Breakover angle – 26.7 degrees

Departure angle – 40.4 degrees

Ground clearance – 12.9 inches

Water fording – 33.6 inches

Customers can now order the Jeep Wrangler Xtreme Recon package on both Wrangler Rubicon 4-door and Wrangler Rubicon 392 models. Production at the Toledo (Ohio) Assembly Plant will start in August.

A new 4.88:1 axle ratio will be available on the Wrangler Rubicon. When paired with the six-speed manual transmission, this optional axle ratio delivers a best-in-class 100:1 crawl ratio for increased wheel torque and control when navigating off-road obstacles. The 4.88:1 axle ratio will be available for ordering later in 2021.



Be sure to check out the Jeep brand reveal at the Chicago Auto Show for more on this and the new 2022 Jeep Compass on July 14, 2021.



