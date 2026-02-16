New Jersey American Water Announces Launch of 2026 American Water Charitable Foundation Water and Environment Grant Program

CAMDEN, N.J., Feb. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- New Jersey American Water is thrilled to announce the launch of the 2026 American Water Charitable Foundation Water and Environment Grant Program. The Foundation invites community partners to apply for grants that promote clean water, conservation, environmental education, climate variability and water-based recreation projects.

"The American Water Charitable Foundation's support has allowed the Musconetcong Watershed Association to serve our community with credible, science-based information at a time when residents need it most. Through expanded PFAS monitoring, and public outreach, we've been able to keep people informed, reduce uncertainty, and advance our mission to protect and improve the quality of the Musconetcong Watershed for people and nature," said Christa Reeves, Director of Watershed Science and Stewardship for the Musconetcong Watershed Association and 2025 Foundation Water and Environment grantee.

In 2025, the American Water Charitable Foundation awarded a combined total of $1.7 million in Water and Environment grants to 80 organizations in 12 states, supporting organizations located in communities served by American Water, including nine New Jersey-based organizations: Clean Ocean Action, Great Swamp Watershed Association, Monmouth Conservation Foundation, Musconetcong Watershed Association, New Jersey Audubon, New Jersey Tree Foundation, Pinelands Preservation Alliance, The Somerset County Chapter of the Native Plant Society of New Jersey, and The Watershed Institute.

"Across our state, we see firsthand how strong community partnerships can make a meaningful difference for our waterways and the people who depend on them," said Mark McDonough, President of New Jersey American Water and member of the Board of Trustees of the American Water Charitable Foundation. "Through the Foundation's Water and Environment Grant Program, we're proud to support local organizations that are educating future stewards, protecting natural resources and enhancing quality of life in the communities we serve."

The Foundation supports three pillars of giving: Water, People and Communities. Since 2012, the American Water Charitable Foundation has invested over $25 million in funding through grants and matching gifts that positively benefit the communities where American Water and its employees live and work.

Applications will be accepted through March 6, 2026. Learn more about the American Water Charitable Foundation, grant eligibility and how to apply here.

About American Water

American Water (NYSE: AWK) is the largest regulated water and wastewater utility company in the United States. With a history dating back to 1886, We Keep Life Flowing® by providing safe, clean, reliable and affordable drinking water and wastewater services to more than 14 million people with regulated operations in 14 states and on 18 military installations. American Water's 6,700 talented professionals leverage their significant expertise and the company's national size and scale to achieve excellent outcomes for the benefit of customers, employees, investors and other stakeholders.

For more information, visit amwater.com and join American Water on LinkedIn , Facebook , X and Instagram.

About American Water Charitable Foundation

The American Water Charitable Foundation, a philanthropic non-profit organization established by American Water, focuses on three pillars of giving: Water, People, and Communities. Since 2012, the Foundation has invested over $25 million in funding through grants and matching gifts to support eligible organizations in communities served by American Water. The Foundation is funded by American Water shareholders and has no impact on customer rates. For more information, visit amwater.com/awcf.

About New Jersey American Water

New Jersey American Water, a subsidiary of American Water, is the largest regulated water utility in the state, providing safe, clean, reliable and affordable water and wastewater services to approximately 2.9 million people. For more information, visit www.newjerseyamwater.com and follow New Jersey American Water on LinkedIn, Facebook, X, and Instagram.

SOURCE American Water