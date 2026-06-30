New Jersey American Water Completes Acquisition of Hopewell Borough Water System

Acquisition Adds 930 New Water Customers; $7 Million in Planned Infrastructure Investments

CAMDEN, N.J., June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- New Jersey American Water today completed its acquisition of the water system of Hopewell Borough for $6.4 million. This former municipally owned system serves approximately 930 water customer connections and has been purchasing water from New Jersey American Water for a portion of the Borough's water supply since 2005. The New Jersey Board of Public Utilities today approved the municipal consent, allowing New Jersey American Water to provide water service to Hopewell Borough customers as of the closing of the transaction.

Photo Caption: New Jersey American Water President Mark McDonough (left) and Hopewell Borough Mayor Ryan Kennedy at the financial closing of the company’s acquisition of Hopewell Borough’s water system. Photo Caption: New Jersey American Water President Mark McDonough (left) and Hopewell Borough Mayor Ryan Kennedy at the financial closing of the company’s acquisition of Hopewell Borough’s water system.

The agreement to purchase the system was approved by voter referendum in November 2025. This agreement underscores New Jersey American Water's ongoing commitment to delivering safe, clean, reliable and affordable water and wastewater services. By integrating the new system into its operations, the company aims to enhance service reliability, advance infrastructure investments, and improve operational efficiency for Hopewell Borough's customers and this community.

"Following a thorough and thoughtful process with ample community input, we are confident this is the right path forward for Hopewell Borough," said Hopewell Borough Mayor Ryan Kennedy. "By partnering with New Jersey American Water, we are addressing long-term infrastructure needs today while securing dependable, high-quality service and stable rates for our community."

As part of the agreement, New Jersey American Water will invest $7 million in infrastructure improvements to the Hopewell Borough system within the first five years of ownership while keeping rates affordable for the system's customers. Anticipated improvements to the system include identifying and replacing all lead and galvanized steel service lines as well as upgrading aging customer meters, fire hydrants, and water mains. Additionally, New Jersey American Water will shut down the Borough's one operating well that has elevated PFAS levels and provide water to the community through the company's Canal Road and Raritan Millstone Water Treatment Plants which meet current state and federal safe drinking water standards. Further improvement projects will be identified as New Jersey American Water continues its analysis of the system.

"After providing water to Hopewell Borough through an interconnection for over two decades, we're proud to officially welcome the community into our footprint," said Mark McDonough, President of New Jersey American Water. "Our priority is to deliver safe, clean, reliable and affordable service for the 3 million people we serve statewide, including Hopewell. As the community's water provider, we'll start by stabilizing rates, making smart, targeted investments to strengthen the system, and working to address PFAS by first transitioning away from the system's existing well."

Residents will receive additional information in the mail from New Jersey American Water in the coming weeks, and the information is also available now on a new, dedicated webpage on the company's website at newjerseyamwater.com under Customer Service and Billing. Hopewell Borough's residents will now be able to take advantage of the company's customer service benefits, including its online account management portal, MyWater, as well as its H2O Help to Others program for qualifying customers needing help paying their bills.

New Jersey American Water remains focused on delivering industry-leading customer service, environmental stewardship and ongoing infrastructure improvements as it continues to grow and serve more communities across the state. This is New Jersey American Water's tenth acquisition in the last five years, adding more than 25,000 new water and/or wastewater customers.

About American Water

American Water (NYSE: AWK) is the largest regulated water and wastewater utility company in the United States. With a history dating back to 1886 and celebrating 140 years in 2026, We Keep Life Flowing® by providing safe, clean, reliable and affordable drinking water and wastewater services to approximately 14 million people with regulated operations in 14 states and on 18 military installations. American Water's approximately 7,000 talented professionals leverage their significant expertise and the company's national size and scale to achieve excellent outcomes for the benefit of customers, employees, investors and other stakeholders.

For more information, visit amwater.com and join American Water on LinkedIn, Facebook, X and Instagram.

About New Jersey American Water

New Jersey American Water, a subsidiary of American Water, is the largest regulated water utility in the state with approximately 875 dedicated employees working to provide safe, clean, reliable and affordable water and wastewater services to approximately 3 million people.

For more information, visit www.newjerseyamwater.com and follow New Jersey American Water on LinkedIn, Facebook, X, and Instagram.

SOURCE American Water