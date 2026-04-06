New Jersey American Water Concludes Temporary Treatment Change in Water Treatment Plants Serving Central and Northern Parts of the State

CAMDEN, N.J., April 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On the week of April 20, New Jersey American Water will complete its scheduled routine treatment change and resume using chloramines at its Raritan-Millstone Water Treatment Plant in Bridgewater and its Canal Road Water Treatment Plant in Somerset. These plants serve New Jersey American Water customers in the following counties: Essex, Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex, Morris, Somerset, and Union.

In mid-February, as part of an annual routine maintenance program for its water distribution system, New Jersey American Water temporarily shifted the water treatment process from using chloramine to chlorine for about ten weeks. Chloramines have long been an effective method of water disinfection that meet all US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection (NJDEP) drinking water standards and have been used by New Jersey American Water since the 1970s.

The treatment change applies to New Jersey American Water customers in the following communities. (Communities with an asterisk purchase water from New Jersey American Water.)

Essex County: Irvington

Hunterdon County: Flemington Borough*, Raritan Township, Readington Township, and Tewksbury Township

Mercer County: Hopewell Borough*, Hopewell Township, Lawrence Township*, Princeton Borough, Princeton Junction, Princeton Township, Trenton*, and West Windsor Township

Middlesex County: Cranbury Township, Dunellen Borough, Edison Township, Jamesburg Borough, Middlesex Borough, Monroe Township, North Brunswick*, Piscataway Township, Plainsboro Township, South Brunswick Township and South Plainfield Borough

Morris County: Chatham Township, Long Hill Township, Mendham Township Mendham Borough

Somerset County: Bedminster Township, Bernards Township, Bernardsville Borough, Bound Brook Borough, Branchburg Township, Bridgewater Township, Far Hills Borough, Franklin Township, Green Brook Township, Hillsborough Township, Manville Borough, Millstone Borough, Montgomery Township, North Plainfield Borough, Peapack & Gladstone Borough, Raritan Borough, Rocky Hill*, Somerville Borough, South Bound Brook Borough, Warren Township and Watchung Borough

Union County: Berkley Heights Township, City of Rahway*, Clark Township, Cranford Township, City of Elizabeth (Liberty)*, Fanwood Borough, Garwood Borough, Hillside Township, Kenilworth Borough, Linden City, Mountainside Borough, New Providence Borough, Plainfield City, Roselle Borough, Roselle Park Borough, Scotch Plains Township, Summit, Union Township, Westfield Township and Winfield Park Township*

During the routine maintenance, some customers may have noticed a slight chlorine taste and smell in their water. With the resumption of the chloramine process, the taste and smell of chlorine will subside. For more information about the use of chloramine in water treatment, visit newjerseyamwater.com.

About New Jersey American Water

New Jersey American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK), is the largest regulated water utility in the state with approximately 875 dedicated employees working to provide safe, clean, reliable and affordable water and wastewater services to approximately 3 million people. For more information, visit www.newjerseyamwater.com and follow New Jersey American Water on LinkedIn, Facebook, X, and Instagram.

SOURCE American Water