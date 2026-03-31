New Jersey American Water Concludes Temporary Treatment Change in Water Treatment Plants Serving Coastal Part of the State

CAMDEN, N.J., March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On the week of April 13, New Jersey American Water will complete its scheduled routine treatment change and resume using chloramines at its Swimming River Water Treatment Plant in Colts Neck and its Jumping Brook Water Treatment Plant in Neptune. These plants serve New Jersey American Water customers in portions of Monmouth and Ocean Counties.

In mid-February, as part of an annual routine maintenance program for its water distribution system, New Jersey American Water temporarily shifted the water treatment process from using chloramine to chlorine for about eight weeks. Chloramines have long been an effective method of water disinfection that meet all US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection (NJDEP) drinking water standards and have been used by New Jersey American Water in Monmouth and Ocean counties since 2012.

The treatment change applies to New Jersey American Water customers in the following communities:

Aberdeen, Allenhurst, Asbury Park City, Atlantic Highlands, Avon, Bay Head, Belmar, Bradley Beach, Colts Neck Township, Deal, Eatontown, Elberon, Fair Haven, Hazlet, Highlands, Holmdel Township, Interlaken, Keansburg, Lake Como, Little Silver, Loch Arbor Village, Long Branch City, Matawan, Middletown Township, Monmouth Beach, Neptune City, Neptune Township (incl. Ocean Grove), Ocean Township, Oceanport, Red Bank, Rumson, Sea Bright, Shrewsbury, Shrewsbury Township, Tinton Falls, Union Beach, Wanamassa, and West Long Branch.

This treatment change also applies to residents living in the following communities that purchase water from New Jersey American Water: Aberdeen Township, Avon, Belmar, Keyport, Lake Como, Matawan, Naval Weapons Station Earle, Keansburg and Point Pleasant Borough.

During the routine maintenance, some customers may have noticed a slight chlorine taste and smell in their water. With the resumption of the chloramine process, the taste and smell of chlorine will subside. For more information about the use of chloramine in water treatment, visit newjerseyamwater.com.

About New Jersey American Water

New Jersey American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK), is the largest regulated water utility in the state with approximately 875 dedicated employees working to provide safe, clean, reliable and affordable water and wastewater services to approximately 3 million people. For more information, visit www.newjerseyamwater.com and follow New Jersey American Water on LinkedIn, Facebook, X, and Instagram.

SOURCE American Water