New Jersey American Water Encourages Customers to Save Water and Money During Fix a Leak Week

CAMDEN, N.J., March 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- New Jersey American Water is joining the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's Fix a Leak Week by sharing simple steps customers can take to find and fix household leaks. These everyday actions help reduce water waste, protect homes and lower monthly bills. This year's event comes at an especially important time, as New Jersey is still under a drought warning due to ongoing dry conditions across the state.

"Fixing leaks is one of the easiest ways customers can save money, especially right now," said Ben Morris, vice president of operations for New Jersey American Water. "As we head into spring, still under a drought warning, every drop matters. Even a minor leak can quietly add up to higher bills and significant water waste."

Household leaks are more common than many people realize. According to the EPA, about one in 10 homes has a leak that wastes more than 90 gallons of water a day. Many of these issues, like running toilets or dripping faucets, are simple to identify and fix. Addressing them helps customers conserve water while keeping monthly expenses in check.

Common Places Where Leaks Occur

Toilets: A defective plunger ball or flapper valve can waste water by causing the tank to continually drain and refill. To test, drop a dye-tracing tablet or a small amount of food coloring in the tank and wait five minutes. If the dye-colored water seeps into the bowl, you may have a leak and need to replace the defective part.

A defective plunger ball or flapper valve can waste water by causing the tank to continually drain and refill. To test, drop a dye-tracing tablet or a small amount of food coloring in the tank and wait five minutes. If the dye-colored water seeps into the bowl, you may have a leak and need to replace the defective part. Faucets: A leaky faucet can waste nearly 3,200 gallons of water per year. If you notice one dripping, try closing it tightly. If it continues to drip, the washer may need to be replaced.

A leaky faucet can waste nearly 3,200 gallons of water per year. If you notice one dripping, try closing it tightly. If it continues to drip, the washer may need to be replaced. Washing machines and dishwashers: If you see water on the floor near your washing machine or dishwasher, that could indicate a leak. You may want to call your repair service.

If you see water on the floor near your washing machine or dishwasher, that could indicate a leak. You may want to call your repair service. Bathtubs and showers: Check the spout and showerhead for dripping water. New washers may be needed on the faucet handles.

Check the spout and showerhead for dripping water. New washers may be needed on the faucet handles. Boiler systems: If the sound of running water is continuous and does not stop and start periodically, there may be a leak. Contact a professional to check it out and perform repairs.

"We all rely on the same water sources, and protecting them starts at home," said Shealynn O'Toole, source water protection program manager for New Jersey American Water. "When customers fix leaks, they're not just saving money; they're helping safeguard our rivers, reservoirs and aquifers during a drought. Small actions taken by many people can make a real difference in keeping our water supplies strong."

By reducing avoidable water loss and using affordability tools, customers can better manage their household budgets, all while conserving water. New Jersey American Water offers several programs designed to help customers manage their bills. These include the H2O Help to Others Program™ for income-eligible households, budget billing to spread costs evenly throughout the year, and payment arrangements for those who may need more time.

To help customers detect issues early, New Jersey American Water offers several practical tools. Customers can download the company's leak detection kit, follow step-by-step tips for checking common household fixtures and use the MyWater portal to track daily water use and spot unusual spikes. These resources make it easier to prevent unexpected changes in water usage and avoid surprise charges on monthly bills.

With the Garden State's water supply under drought pressure, even small actions make a meaningful difference. Finding and fixing leaks at home helps protect a limited resource, supports New Jersey's drought‑response efforts, and contributes to long‑term cost savings for customers.

More tips on water conservation and the value of water are available through New Jersey American Water's Water Learning Center.

About New Jersey American Water

New Jersey American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK), is the largest regulated water utility in the state with approximately 875 dedicated employees working to provide safe, clean, reliable and affordable water and wastewater services to approximately 3 million people. For more information, visit www.newjerseyamwater.com and follow New Jersey American Water on LinkedIn, Facebook, X, and Instagram.

SOURCE American Water