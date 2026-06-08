New Jersey American Water Names David Forcinito Vice President of Operations

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American Water

Jun 08, 2026, 19:16 ET

CAMDEN, N.J., June 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- New Jersey American Water recently announced that David Forcinito has been named Vice President of Operations. Forcinito, who most recently served as Vice President of Fleet for American Water, succeeds Ben Morris, who is joining the American Water team as Vice President of Operations for Strategic Programs.

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David Forcinito, VP of Operations, New Jersey American Water
David Forcinito, VP of Operations, New Jersey American Water

"Dave's deep roots in New Jersey American Water's operations and his decades of hands-on leadership make him exceptionally well suited for this role," said Mark McDonough, president, New Jersey American Water. "We are proud to welcome him back and look forward to the expertise and continuity he will bring to our operations team."

In his new role, Forcinito will oversee the company's statewide operations including water production, wastewater collection, and field services for 3 million customers across 18 counties. Forcinito began his career with New Jersey American Water more than 35 years ago as a project engineer and built his expertise across a range of roles with increasing responsibility, including Operations Superintendent, Maintenance Manager, and Production/Field Operations Manager, before becoming Senior Director of South Operations. He became Vice President of Fleet for American Water in June 2024 and rejoined New Jersey American Water in April.

A lifelong resident of New Jersey, Forcinito holds a Bachelor of Science degree in mechanical engineering from Widener University and a Master of Science degree in water resources and environmental engineering from Villanova University. He is a registered Professional Engineer in the State of New Jersey and holds New Jersey DEP T, W, S, and C operator licenses. He is an active member of the American Water Works Association, the Water Environment Federation, and the American Society of Mechanical Engineers

About New Jersey American Water
New Jersey American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK), is the largest regulated water utility in the state with approximately 875 dedicated employees working to provide safe, clean, reliable and affordable water and wastewater services to approximately 3 million people. 

For more information, visit www.newjerseyamwater.com and follow New Jersey American Water on LinkedIn, FacebookX, and Instagram.

Media Contact:
Damarah Brown
Sr. External Affairs Specialist
New Jersey American Water
[email protected] 

SOURCE American Water

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