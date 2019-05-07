New Jersey-based Foresight Financial Partners Joins Arkadios Capital

"Arkadios Capital is the best platform for our continued success, both for our partners and our clients," said Alan Berger, Senior Partner, Foresight Financial. "Founder David Millican has been in our boat, and has successfully navigated these waters. The broker-dealer he has built is tailor-made for growth from the advisor's perspective. That is critical, and it is unique."

Foresight Financial Partners, LLC has been providing sound planning, investment, and insurance advice for more than four decades, with client and professional relationships spanning generations. It specializes in retirement income solutions, business succession planning, estate and legacy planning, investment and risk management.

Its collaborative model features professional partners including attorneys and accountants. Together, the team creates a custom solution for clients. The comprehensive and integrated approach allows clients the freedom and time to focus on their families and businesses knowing that they have a team of knowledgeable professionals supporting them.

"Our goal is to help our clients prepare and maintain the financial aspect of their life," said Berger. "We believe that the quality of life, while not solely dependent on finances, is greatly enhanced by the security of proper planning."

Investment advisor David Millican founded Arkadios in 2016. The Atlanta-based firm oversees more than $2.9BB in assets. The privately-held independent broker-dealer (IBD) provides tailored solutions to its affiliated independent wealth advisors. Before launching Arkadios, Millican and his partners grew ACG Wealth, an independent wealth advisor, to more than $2BB in assets under advisement.

"We are thrilled to partner with Foresight Financial, and are humbled they are entrusting us to help them keep their momentum going," said Millican. "When I started this firm, the independent advisor was top of mind, and we appreciate their diligence and ultimately their decision to move to our dynamic and growing platform."

