New Jersey Community Capital Launches Collaborative Website for First-Time Home Buyers

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J., June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- New Jersey Community Capital (NJCC) has launched Keys to Home New Jersey, a new website designed to demystify the homebuying process for first-time homebuyers by providing access to a wide range of resources that help prepare them for homeownership. The platform was made possible through grant funding from Wells Fargo and developed in collaboration with four additional organizations dedicated to fair housing, affordable housing, and housing development.

Keys to Home New Jersey is a homeownership resource brought to you by a collaborative of housing and community development non-profits in New Jersey.

Led by New Jersey Community Capital, New Jersey's largest community development financial institution, the collaboration brings together New Jersey Citizen Action Education Fund, the Urban League of Essex County, Invest Newark, and the Newark Housing Authority. Each partner contributed subject matter expertise and targeted resources. The platform was developed to serve as a centralized hub for clear, comprehensive information about homebuying and homeownership across the state.

The website provides free, user-friendly, personalized, and interactive access to detailed information about each phase of homebuying, including saving for a down payment, working with a mortgage lender, shopping for a home, finalizing and closing a purchase, and successfully maintaining a home after purchase.

Danielle Rosen, NJCC's Senior Director of Operations, CAPC, said, "Keys to Home provides a trusted, easy-to-navigate resource for individuals and families in New Jersey, offering access to crucial information and connections to essential services as they prepare for homeownership. This platform reflects the strength of our shared commitment to expanding pathways to homeownership in New Jersey. We are grateful to Wells Fargo for their generous support."

About New Jersey Community Capital

New Jersey Community Capital is a nonprofit community development financial institution dedicated to advancing opportunities through strategic investments and knowledge-based programs. It finances and supports individuals, businesses, educational organizations, and communities; preserves and develops affordable housing, community facilities, and educational organizations; and creates sustainable economic development generating quality jobs, improving education, and strengthening neighborhoods ensuring that communities can thrive. Founded in 1987, NJCC is a critical architect of community development initiatives, driving economic stability and wealth generation in overlooked areas.

Keys to Home New Jersey is a homeownership resource brought to you by a collaborative of housing and community development non-profits in New Jersey.

Led by New Jersey Community Capital, New Jersey's largest community development financial institution, the collaborative also includes New Jersey Citizen Action Education Fund, Urban League of Essex County, Invest Newark, and Newark Housing Authority.

SOURCE New Jersey Community Capital