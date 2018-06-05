New Jersey Law Firm Adds Six New Divorce & Family Law Experts to Roster

PARSIPPANY, N.J., June 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Weinberger Divorce & Family Law Group is pleased to announce that six of the firm's attorneys have recently achieved the distinguished title of Certified Matrimonial Law attorney. This divorce and family law expert status is conferred by the New Jersey Supreme Court to only 2% of attorneys statewide. Joining these exclusive ranks are Weinberger Divorce & Family Law Group attorneys Dianna Cavaliere, Michael J. Evans, Robyn Howlett, Laura Mendonca, Veronica Norgaard and Rachel Partyka.

Six New Family Law Experts Added To Roster of Weinberger Divorce & Family Law Group

The process for becoming Certified by the Supreme Court is rigorous. Attorneys who pursue Certified Matrimonial attorney status must demonstrate skill and experience in representing family and matrimonial law matters, including such complex areas as high net worth divorce, contested custody matters, military divorce and parental alienation. Attorneys must also:

Fulfill advanced legal education requirements, including becoming a teacher to other attorneys.

Garner favorable evaluations by other attorneys and judges.

Pass a lengthy written examination in matrimonial law.

"We are so proud of our attorneys for successfully meeting the demanding qualifications needed for Certification. We now have a total of 11 Certified attorneys on our team…that's 11 divorce and family law experts! This is incredible and a direct reflection of the drive and skill of our entire team," says Bari Z. Weinberger, founder of Weinberger Divorce & Family Law Group and herself a Certified attorney.

2018: A Year of Attorney Accomplishments

This latest achievement is but one of many for Weinberger Divorce & Family Law Group fin 2018. Other Weinberger Divorce & Family Law Group attorney achievements so far this year include:

Bar Association Leadership: Certified matrimonial attorney Jessica Sprague was installed as President Elect of the Passaic County Bar Association, an organization that serves to "maintain the honor and dignity of the profession of the law … and to increase its usefulness in promoting the due administration of justice." Ms. Sprague previously served as the Association's Vice President.

2018 Super Lawyers and Rising Stars: Several firm attorneys have been named to the Super Lawyer and Super Lawyer Rising Star lists for 2018, including Bari Weinberger and Erich Schneider, who both mark their 10-year milestone of Super Lawyers recognitions. Rising Star honorees include attorneys LaDonna Cousins, Nick Mourtos, Veronica Norgaard, Stephanie O'Neill and Jessica Sprague.

Anatomy of a Case Information Statement (CIS): In an attorney education session recently broadcast statewide, Bari Weinberger spearheaded a panel on the intricacies of the CIS, a pivotal document in divorce proceedings. Esteemed co-panelists included Lawrence R. Jones, retired NJ Superior Court Judge; Judge Daniel H. Brown of the Superior Court of Middlesex County; accountant Susan Miano; and fellow Weinberger Divorce and Family Law Group attorney, Erin Brueche.

This spring's flurry of recognitions has been validating, says Weinberger, who was also named one of New Jersey's Best Lawyers for Families by NJ Family magazine and a (201) Magazine Top Lawyers for 2018. She also recognizes what fuels her team's passion for achievement.

"We always strive to do our best and push ourselves to perform at the highest level possible because that is what our clients deserve. Everything we do is in service to our mission to protect our clients' rights and safeguard their future," says Weinberger.

"This the true measure of success for all of us," she adds.

About Bari Z. Weinberger, Esq. Family law expert Bari Weinberger is managing partner of Weinberger Divorce & Family Law Group, serving divorce and family law clients throughout New Jersey with offices in Bedminster, Cranford, Freehold, Hackensack, Parsippany, and Mount Laurel.

