New Jersey Player Wins $1 Million Playing Cash4Life Game Using Lottery App, Jackpocket

This New Jersey winner, who unfortunately lost their job due to the global pandemic, has been playing on Jackpocket for almost a year and playing the lottery for basically their entire life. They matched the five white balls drawn and won the $1,000 a week for life second prize, which has a cash value of $1,000,000.

"It's an amazing feeling to not only win a jackpot, but also being able to share the big news with the winners," said Peter Sullivan, CEO and founder of Jackpocket. "Our app was created so players can have the convenience of playing on their phones rather than having to go out to purchase a lottery ticket, especially during a pandemic. We are thrilled for this player winning a major cash prize for playing one of their favorite games."

"The numbers I played were actually my father's numbers," said the winner. "He passed away, so I've been playing his numbers ever since. He finally paid attention! I use them for all the big games."

Cash4Life is a multi-jurisdictional lottery game available in nine states, costing $2.00 per ticket with a jackpot of $1,000 a day for life, or a $7 million lump sum cash option.

The $1 million Cash4Life win comes on the heels of Jackpocket's launch in New York as the state's first officially licensed third-party lottery app. Jackpocket is available in 10 jurisdictions: Arkansas, Colorado, Minnesota, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Texas, and Washington DC. Since launching, Jackpocket players have won over $22 million in lottery prizes. Users must be 18 or older to play.

About Jackpocket

Jackpocket is on a mission to create a more convenient, fun and responsible way to play the lottery. By being the first company to automatically lock a customer's account to their ticket serial number, Jackpocket makes the lottery even more secure. Jackpocket is currently available in Arkansas, Colorado, Minnesota, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Texas, and Washington, D.C., and is expanding to many new markets. Download the app on iOS or Android and follow along on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

