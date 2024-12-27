New Jerseyan Wins $2 Million Powerball on Jackpot.com, Two Days Before the $1.15 Billion Mega Millions Draw

The latest win on the platform adds to the excitement as customers continue to use Jackpot.com to try their luck at tonight's $1.15 billion Mega Millions jackpot drawing

TRENTON, N.J., Dec. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Jackpot.com, the online website and app that allows individuals to safely and securely order official state lottery tickets and scratchers from their mobile phone and other devices, announced today that a New Jersey resident has won a $2 million dollar Powerball prize after purchasing a ticket on the Jackpot.com app.

Ordering Mega Millions tickets via the Jackpot.com app has never been easier.

This latest claimed prize comes amid a surging Mega Millions jackpot that now sits at $1.15 billion. The lucky player, who wishes to remain anonymous, is still relatively new to the Jackpot.com app, though they experienced some quick luck, scoring a massive win just three weeks after signing up with the lottery courier.

"This time of year is always busy for the lottery industry, and now even more than usual given all the buzz around the over one billion dollar Mega Millions jackpot, but it's great to celebrate any life-changing win," said Akshay Khanna, CEO and co-founder of Jackpot.com. "For those who have yet to purchase lottery tickets online via Jackpot.com, don't wait! We are very excited to award this prize to our winner and hope people continue to leverage the ease and accessibility of ordering lottery tickets digitally, you never know if you'll be the next winner."

This latest prize is part of a flurry of activity within the lottery industry that took place over the course of 2024. The record-breaking year started off strong as a once-in-a-lifetime $842.4 million Powerball jackpot was won on New Year's Day, shortly followed by a second lucky winner that took home a $1.13 billion Mega Millions prize in March, and a $1.326 billion Powerball jackpot that was won in April, all of which signify some of the largest prizes ever awarded.

Following its New Jersey launch in May 2024, Jackpot.com has become one of the major players in the Garden State lottery landscape, contributing to a fiscal year 2024 sales amount totaling $3.63 billion, the fourth-highest sales result in the New Jersey Lottery's history.

Currently live in eight states (AK, AZ, CO, MA, NJ, NY, OH, TX) with more on the way, Jackpot.com has significantly invested in responsible gaming protocols and player safety by allowing customers to set limits on both spending and daily deposits, as well as providing access to local and national responsible gambling resources, self-exclusion, self-suspension and automated notifications that offer help should problematic behavior be detected. Jackpot.com is also the only lottery courier service to launch with iCap certification from the National Council on Problem Gambling.

About Jackpot.com

Jackpot.com allows customers to order official state lottery tickets from their mobile phone, tablet, or computer. Currently available in Arizona, Colorado, Massachusetts, Arkansas, New Jersey, New York, Ohio and Texas, Jackpot.com is expanding its safe and secure lottery courier service to additional markets across the US. An Associate Member of the North American Association of State and Provincial Lotteries (NASPL), Jackpot.com has invested significantly in responsible gaming safeguards, with default spending limits and other features built in throughout the experience, earning it iCap certification from the National Council on Problem Gaming. To learn more, visit www.jackpot.com or download the iOS or Android app.

